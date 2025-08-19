Loadsure Partners with Armstrong Transport Group to Embed Dynamic Cargo Insurance in Industry-Leading Proprietary TMS

Loadsure and Armstrong integrate to deliver faster, data-powered cargo insurance, helping shippers protect freight with ease.

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loadsure, the insurtech leader in dynamic cargo insurance coverage for shippers, freight brokers, insurance agents, and motor carriers, today announced the successful integration of its insurance platform with the proprietary transportation management system (TMS) of Armstrong Transport Group, a top-20 freight brokerage in North America.This collaboration gives Armstrong's freight agents seamless access to competitive, dynamic insurance options directly within their TMS workflow. By embedding Loadsure’s innovative insurance coverage into Armstrong's system, agents can quickly quote, bind, and issue certificates of insurance to protect clients’ freight, relationships, and livelihoods, while enabling faster claims recovery. The integration also offers Armstrong agents the flexibility to access multiple rate options, including high-deductible plans, ensuring that they can select the best coverage and economics for each load and client need.Loadsure’s integration with Armstrong exemplifies its ability to streamline cargo insurance seamlessly within both proprietary and SaaS TMS platforms. By embedding data-powered pricing, instant coverage, and automated claims into existing workflows, Loadsure empowers freight professionals to drive efficiency and minimize manual effort."This integration was one of the smoothest we've executed to date. It was well-scoped, well-supported, and delivered on schedule. From a tech standpoint, it was an easy and highly efficient process,” said David Morris, Chief Financial Officer and EVP of Agent Relations, Armstrong Transport Group. “Just as important, the feedback from our agent partners was immediate and strongly positive. They're seeing the benefits firsthand and are already using the integration to better serve customers."“Integrating our platform into Armstrong’s TMS makes insurance faster and easier for its clients,” said Johnny McCord, CEO of Loadsure. “We’re proud to partner with a company of Armstrong's caliber, a leader in logistics management. Our collaboration is a great example of our shared commitment to helping freight professionals be more successful and to a more secure supply chain.”“From this integration, Reliance’s insurance agents also benefit from the streamlined process, enabling more coverage for more freight, faster,” added Ronald Ramsey, Chief Commercial Officer at Reliance Partners, a leading commercial insurance agency specializing in transportation and logistics, and a partner to both Loadsure and Armstrong. “This collaboration enables us to enhance our service offerings and better support Armstrong’s clients with efficient, dynamic coverage.”About Armstrong Transport GroupArmstrong Transport Group is a leading non-asset-based logistics provider headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For nearly 20 years, Armstrong has provided solutions for moving and managing freight in a complex and evolving marketplace. The service-centric, technology-forward company excels at connecting shippers and carrier partners through its multimodal carrier network. With its proprietary technology platform and integrated tools, Armstrong saves shippers money, increases carriers' earnings, and creates efficiencies for freight agents. Recognized as a Top 20 Freight Brokerage, Armstrong's independent freight agent offices are located throughout the US and Canada. For more information about Armstrong Transport Group, visit www.armstrongtransport.com About LoadsureLoadsure is a leading provider of supply chain insurance coverage and a rapidly growing insurtech serving the North American and European markets. Through its innovative Holistic Freight Protection approach, Loadsure empowers shippers, freight professionals, insurance agents, and motor carriers to make informed decisions about supply-chain risks, safeguard their businesses with a comprehensive suite of insurance coverages, and quickly recover from loss through near real-time claims processing. Using advanced data analytics and AI, Loadsure generates accurately priced, tailored policies in seconds. Its platform integrates seamlessly into SaaS and partner proprietary Transportation Management Systems (TMS) and loadboards, and was recognized by Insurance Insider as the 2024 Insurtech Product of the Year. Loadsure is a managing general agent and Lloyd’s coverholder. For more information, visit loadsure.net and stay up to date on LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.