Top Rack Technology Donates Solar Racking System, Powering Sustainability for The New Hanover Outreach Dental Clinic

Top Rack Technology's racking solution installed on the roof of New Hanover Outreach Dental Clinic-2

MOORESTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top Rack Technology, Inc. today announced it has successfully donated its advanced solar racking system to The New Hanover Outreach Dental Clinic to support the installation of a new solar power system. This initiative underscores Top Rack Technology's commitment to community service and the advancement of sustainable energy adoption.Throughout the project's execution, Top Rack Technology collaborated closely with outstanding partner Cape Fear Solar Systems, LLC, ensuring the seamless installation of the racking system and the efficient completion of the project. This philanthropic effort not only provides the clinic with reliable clean energy but will also significantly reduce its operating expenses, allowing the clinic to dedicate more resources to essential community healthcare services."We are honored to contribute to the New Hanover community through the donation of our high-quality racking system," said Matthew St.John, Business Development Manager at Top Rack Technology. "Our partnership with Cape Fear Solar Systems has been excellent, and together we've achieved the goal of bringing long-term environmental and economic benefits to the clinic. This project perfectly exemplifies our core values of innovation, quality, and community partnership."John Donoghue, a representative from Cape Fear Solar Systems, LLC, also acknowledged the smooth completion of the project in the email thread.With confirmation that the on-site installation photographs have been received, the system is now fully operational. Top Rack Technology looks forward to continuing to work with industry leaders to support meaningful initiatives and promote sustainable energy solutions.About Top Rack Technology, Inc.Top Rack Technology specializes in design and manufacturing of high-performance solar mounting rack systems. We are committed to delivering innovative and reliable solutions to promote the global adoption of clean energy.About Cape Fear Solar Systems, LLCCape Fear Solar Systems, LLC is a leading solar design and installation company.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.