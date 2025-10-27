Top Rack Technology’s TRT-01 Rail-less & TRT-02 Rail-base systems are now FPA approved for Florida

TRT 01 Rail-less System TRT 02 Rail-Base System Components Assembly Top Rack Technology, Inc. Logo

Giving Florida Solar Installer A Better Option

MOORESTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top Rack Technology Earns Florida Product Approval — Strengthening Solar Rooftop Reliability for the Sunshine StateAs Florida continues to lead the U.S. in solar adoption, installers face one constant challenge: meeting the state’s demanding building codes for wind and structural performance—especially in hurricane-prone regions.Top Rack Technology has taken a major step forward to make that process easier and safer.The company’s flagship rooftop solar-mounting systems — the TRT-01 Rail-less Base System and TRT-02 Rail-base System — have both earned Florida Product Approval (FPA), confirming their compliance with Florida’s strict standards for structural integrity, uplift, and weather resistance.Built for Florida’s Roofs — Tested for Real ConditionsThe FPA certification validates Top Rack’s engineering commitment: to deliver mounting solutions that balance installer efficiency, structural safety, and long-term reliability.For contractors, this means faster permitting, fewer engineering reviews, and confidence that every installation meets code — from coastal zones to inland rooftops.TRT-01 Rail-less Base System• Streamlined, lightweight design ideal for asphalt shingle roofs.• Integrated base and mini-rail for a minimal footprint and faster installs.• UL 2703 listed; Type A/B fire rated; supports 30–40 mm module frames.• Adjustable mini-rail compensates for uneven roof surfaces — simplifying alignment on-site.TRT-02 Rail-base System• Conventional rail-based architecture for composition shingle roofs.• Cast aluminum construction with black-anodized finish; bonding jumpers and hidden end clamps included.• UL 2703 listed; engineered for installers seeking familiar rail systems with enhanced durability.Streamlined Approvals, Stronger ConfidenceWith FPA certification, both systems are now approved for use across Florida jurisdictions that recognize or require Florida Product Approval for solar racking.This approval helps shorten permitting timelines, ensures regulatory confidence, and supports project deployment even in High-Velocity Hurricane Zones (HVHZ) — where tested strength matters most.Engineering for Efficiency and Durability“Florida Product Approval represents more than compliance — it reflects our design philosophy,” said a spokesperson from Top Rack Technology. “We engineer every system for simplicity, resilience, and installer success in real-world conditions.”About Top Rack TechnologyTop Rack Technology, Inc. designs and manufactures innovative rooftop solar racking systems for residential and commercial applications. Its product lines — including both rail-based and rail-less solutions — are engineered for quality, durability, and installation efficiency.With this FPA milestone, Top Rack continues to expand its presence in the Florida solar market, offering high-performance, code-compliant mounting solutions built for the challenges of the Sunshine State.Top Rack Technology — Engineered for Simplicity. Built for Resilience.

