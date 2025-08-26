Top Rack Technology, Inc. Successfully Completes TRT™ 01 Rail-less Testing to ASTM D7147 and TAS 100(A)-23 Standards

TRT 01 Rail-less Base TRT 01 Rail-less System Top Rack Technology, Inc

A new milestone for covering more market sectors

MOORESTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top Rack Technology, Inc. is proud to announce the successful completion of independent product testing for its innovative TRT™-01 Rail-Less Solar Mounting System. Conducted by certified laboratories in Florida and Pennsylvania, these rigorous evaluations confirm that the TRT™-01 Rail-Less meets and exceeds the performance and quality standards set forth by Florida State regulations.The comprehensive testing included:- TAS 100(A)-23 Miami-Dade County Wind and Wind Driven Rain Resistance: Evaluating the system’s resilience under extreme weather conditions.- ASTM D7147 Uplift and Shear Load Testing: Assessing the structural integrity of the TRT-01 Solar Mounting Bracket in both Rafter Mount and Deck Mount configurations.These tests were performed at Intertek B&C’s state-of-the-art facilities in West Palm Beach, Florida, and York, Pennsylvania, both renowned for their stringent standards and reliable data. The results affirm the TRT™-01 Rail-Less system’s durability, safety, and effectiveness across a range of simulated environmental conditions, ensuring its suitability for diverse applications.Limin Huang, Head of Testing and Compliance at Top Rack Technology, stated, “This successful testing represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide reliable, high-performance solar solutions to customers across the United States. The TRT™-01 Rail-Less system simplifies installation for the growing number of homeowners pursuing DIY solar projects. Additionally, its rail-free design reduces logistical costs, making it an ideal choice for online retail markets.”Detailed test reports are available upon request for partners, clients, and regulatory authorities. For further information, please contact Top Rack Technology, Inc. at info@topracktech.com or 888-575-7818.About Top Rack Technology, Inc.Top Rack Technology, Inc. is a leading innovator in solar mounting solutions, dedicated to delivering high-quality, cost-effective products that empower sustainable energy adoption. Headquarters in Moorestown, New Jersey, the company is committed to advancing renewable energy through cutting-edge technology and rigorous quality standards.

TRT 01 Rail-less System Installation Video

