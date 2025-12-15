Submit Release
News Search

There were 925 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,107 in the last 365 days.

House Resolution 157 Printer's Number 2704

PENNSYLVANIA, December 15 - Sponsors

ZIMMERMAN, KRUPA, HAMM, FREEMAN, GUENST, JAMES, SCHEUREN, HADDOCK, NEILSON, SCHMITT, COOK, GILLEN, K.HARRIS, WEAKNECHT, RUSNOCK, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, MALONEY, BARTON, WATRO, BOROWSKI, KLUNK, PUGH

Short Title

A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States to pass H.R. 1947, the Treatment and Relief through Emerging and Accessible Therapy for PTSD Act or similar legislation dealing with stellate ganglion block therapy to veterans and members of the armed forces of the United States with post-traumatic stress disorder, during the 119th United States Congress.

Memo Subject

Urging Congress to Pass the PTSD Treatment Act for Veterans

Generated 12/15/2025 02:06 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Resolution 157 Printer's Number 2704

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.