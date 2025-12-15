House Resolution 157 Printer's Number 2704

PENNSYLVANIA, December 15 - Sponsors ZIMMERMAN, KRUPA, HAMM, FREEMAN, GUENST, JAMES, SCHEUREN, HADDOCK, NEILSON, SCHMITT, COOK, GILLEN, K.HARRIS, WEAKNECHT, RUSNOCK, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, MALONEY, BARTON, WATRO, BOROWSKI, KLUNK, PUGH

Short Title A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States to pass H.R. 1947, the Treatment and Relief through Emerging and Accessible Therapy for PTSD Act or similar legislation dealing with stellate ganglion block therapy to veterans and members of the armed forces of the United States with post-traumatic stress disorder, during the 119th United States Congress.

Memo Subject Urging Congress to Pass the PTSD Treatment Act for Veterans

Generated 12/15/2025 02:06 PM

