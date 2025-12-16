House Resolution 374 Printer's Number 2663

PENNSYLVANIA, December 16 - Sponsors KRUPA, ARMANINI, BANTA, COOK, GALLAGHER, HAMM, JAMES, KAUFFMAN, NEILSON, PUGH, RAPP, ROWE, SCHMITT, STAATS, STENDER, WATRO

Short Title A Resolution designating 2025 as "The Year of the Catholic War Veterans of the United States of America" in Pennsylvania in honor of the organization's 90-year history of enduring service to faith, family and country.

Memo Subject Honor the 90th Anniversary of the Catholic War Veterans of the United States of America

Generated 12/16/2025 04:24 PM

