Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,377 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,939 in the last 365 days.

House Resolution 374 Printer's Number 2663

PENNSYLVANIA, December 16 - Sponsors

KRUPA, ARMANINI, BANTA, COOK, GALLAGHER, HAMM, JAMES, KAUFFMAN, NEILSON, PUGH, RAPP, ROWE, SCHMITT, STAATS, STENDER, WATRO

Short Title

A Resolution designating 2025 as "The Year of the Catholic War Veterans of the United States of America" in Pennsylvania in honor of the organization's 90-year history of enduring service to faith, family and country.

Memo Subject

Honor the 90th Anniversary of the Catholic War Veterans of the United States of America

Generated 12/16/2025 04:24 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Resolution 374 Printer's Number 2663

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.