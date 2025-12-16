Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,377 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,939 in the last 365 days.

House Resolution 380 Printer's Number 2694

PENNSYLVANIA, December 16 - Sponsors

WAXMAN, GUENST, GIRAL, VITALI, HOWARD, RIVERA, FREEMAN, SANCHEZ, KHAN, COOPER, HOHENSTEIN, NEILSON, HANBIDGE, TWARDZIK, DOUGHERTY, McNEILL, MENTZER, BRENNAN, SHUSTERMAN, HILL-EVANS, FRIEL, CIRESI, MAYES

Short Title

A Resolution designating November 16, 2025, as "Philadelphia Orchestra Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Designating November 16, 2025 as Philadelphia Orchestra Day and Recognizing the Philadelphia Orchestra’s 125th Anniversary

Generated 12/16/2025 04:24 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Resolution 380 Printer's Number 2694

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.