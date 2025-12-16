House Resolution 380 Printer's Number 2694
PENNSYLVANIA, December 16 - Sponsors
WAXMAN, GUENST, GIRAL, VITALI, HOWARD, RIVERA, FREEMAN, SANCHEZ, KHAN, COOPER, HOHENSTEIN, NEILSON, HANBIDGE, TWARDZIK, DOUGHERTY, McNEILL, MENTZER, BRENNAN, SHUSTERMAN, HILL-EVANS, FRIEL, CIRESI, MAYES
Short Title
A Resolution designating November 16, 2025, as "Philadelphia Orchestra Day" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Designating November 16, 2025 as Philadelphia Orchestra Day and Recognizing the Philadelphia Orchestra’s 125th Anniversary
Generated 12/16/2025 04:24 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.