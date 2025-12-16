House Resolution 380 Printer's Number 2694

PENNSYLVANIA, December 16 - Sponsors WAXMAN, GUENST, GIRAL, VITALI, HOWARD, RIVERA, FREEMAN, SANCHEZ, KHAN, COOPER, HOHENSTEIN, NEILSON, HANBIDGE, TWARDZIK, DOUGHERTY, McNEILL, MENTZER, BRENNAN, SHUSTERMAN, HILL-EVANS, FRIEL, CIRESI, MAYES

Short Title A Resolution designating November 16, 2025, as "Philadelphia Orchestra Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Designating November 16, 2025 as Philadelphia Orchestra Day and Recognizing the Philadelphia Orchestra’s 125th Anniversary

Generated 12/16/2025 04:24 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.