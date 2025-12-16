Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,377 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,939 in the last 365 days.

House Resolution 381 Printer's Number 2698

PENNSYLVANIA, December 16 - House Resolution 381

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

BELLMON, MADDEN, PARKER, WAXMAN, BRENNAN, VENKAT, HILL-EVANS, RABB, RIVERA, HOHENSTEIN, SANCHEZ

Short Title

A Resolution recognizing January 1, 2026, as "Haitian Independence Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Haitian Independence Day

Actions

2698 Referred to TOURISM, RECREATION AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, Dec. 11, 2025
Reported as committed, Dec. 16, 2025

Generated 12/16/2025 04:24 PM


 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Resolution 381 Printer's Number 2698

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.