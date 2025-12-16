House Resolution 381 Printer's Number 2698

PENNSYLVANIA, December 16 - House Resolution 381 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors BELLMON, MADDEN, PARKER, WAXMAN, BRENNAN, VENKAT, HILL-EVANS, RABB, RIVERA, HOHENSTEIN, SANCHEZ Short Title A Resolution recognizing January 1, 2026, as "Haitian Independence Day" in Pennsylvania. Memo Subject Haitian Independence Day Actions 2698 Referred to TOURISM, RECREATION AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, Dec. 11, 2025 Reported as committed, Dec. 16, 2025 Generated 12/16/2025 04:24 PM



