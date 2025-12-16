House Resolution 381 Printer's Number 2698
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
BELLMON, MADDEN, PARKER, WAXMAN, BRENNAN, VENKAT, HILL-EVANS, RABB, RIVERA, HOHENSTEIN, SANCHEZ
Short Title
A Resolution recognizing January 1, 2026, as "Haitian Independence Day" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Haitian Independence Day
Actions
|Referred to TOURISM, RECREATION AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, Dec. 11, 2025
|Reported as committed, Dec. 16, 2025
