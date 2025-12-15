Submit Release
News Search

There were 925 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,106 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks | Burglary Update | Additional Video

 



Additional video footage of the incident has been obtained. VSP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the two individuals in the attached footage.

 

Tips can be submitted here: https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit

 

ORIGINAL NEWS RELEASE 

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A2009143

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Seth Boudreau, Trooper Andrew Underwood                    

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: 12/14/2025 at 0252 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 3108 VT 78 in Highgate,  Highgate Irving

VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED:  Under investigation                           

 

VICTIM: Highgate Irving

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On December 14, 2025, at 0252 hours, Vermont State Police received an alarm notification at the Highgate Irving. Upon the Keyholder's arrival, the glass entrance door had been smashed. Store footage shows two individuals on a four-wheeler coming south on Gore Rd. The suspects then gain entry into the store by breaking the main entrance glass door. The suspects then leave, heading towards Decatur St. on the same four-wheeler. The items taken included approximately 15 cartons of cigarettes. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

 

 

Trooper Seth Boudreau 

Vermont State Police 

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd. 

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks | Burglary Update | Additional Video

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.