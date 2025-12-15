St. Albans Barracks | Burglary Update | Additional Video





Additional video footage of the incident has been obtained. VSP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the two individuals in the attached footage. Tips can be submitted here: https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit ORIGINAL NEWS RELEASE VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A2009143 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau, Trooper Andrew Underwood STATION: St. Albans CONTACT#: 802 524 5993 DATE/TIME: 12/14/2025 at 0252 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: 3108 VT 78 in Highgate, Highgate Irving VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief ACCUSED: Under investigation VICTIM: Highgate Irving SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 14, 2025, at 0252 hours, Vermont State Police received an alarm notification at the Highgate Irving. Upon the Keyholder's arrival, the glass entrance door had been smashed. Store footage shows two individuals on a four-wheeler coming south on Gore Rd. The suspects then gain entry into the store by breaking the main entrance glass door. The suspects then leave, heading towards Decatur St. on the same four-wheeler. The items taken included approximately 15 cartons of cigarettes. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. Trooper Seth Boudreau Vermont State Police St. Albans Field Station 140 Fisher Pond Rd. St. Albans, VT 05478 802 524 5993

