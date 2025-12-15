St. Albans Barracks | Burglary Update | Additional Video
Additional video footage of the incident has been obtained. VSP is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the two individuals in the attached footage.
Tips can be submitted here: https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit
ORIGINAL NEWS RELEASE
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2009143
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau, Trooper Andrew Underwood
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 12/14/2025 at 0252 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 3108 VT 78 in Highgate, Highgate Irving
VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Under investigation
VICTIM: Highgate Irving
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 14, 2025, at 0252 hours, Vermont State Police received an alarm notification at the Highgate Irving. Upon the Keyholder's arrival, the glass entrance door had been smashed. Store footage shows two individuals on a four-wheeler coming south on Gore Rd. The suspects then gain entry into the store by breaking the main entrance glass door. The suspects then leave, heading towards Decatur St. on the same four-wheeler. The items taken included approximately 15 cartons of cigarettes. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.
Trooper Seth Boudreau
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Field Station
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
802 524 5993
Legal Disclaimer:
