Netskrt and MIX Strengthen Italian Streaming Infrastructure

A scalable deployment model empowers ISPs to connect through MIX or deploy edge caches locally as demand grows

MILAN, ITALY, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Netskrt , the first global Content Delivery Network (CDN) with last-mile visibility, announced today a strategic partnership with MIX, Italy’s largest Internet Exchange (IX). This collaboration ensures that ISPs across Italy can deliver premium streaming experiences with no buffering or interruption, even during the most heavily watched football matches and other live events.Italy is one of the world’s most passionate football markets. During major matches, streaming demand can spike 10–15x above normal levels. These demand surges frequently overload ISP infrastructure and degrade customer experience. The Netskrt CDN is purpose-built to solve this problem, enabling a higher-quality user experience and more efficient network utilization for ISPs and IXs alike.“We’re committed to giving our members’ networks the best end user experience,” said MIX CTO Mauro Roberto Magrassi. “Partnering with Netskrt enables us to deliver high-quality content to all users and brings content even closer to those at the edge of the network. We know that both content streamers and our customers will appreciate the improvements in QoE, and we look forward to working together for a long time.”“MIX is known and trusted by ISPs all across Italy,” said Netskrt co-founder Lars Cavi. “Under the innovative deployment model we’re implementing, ISPs can benefit from connecting to MIX, and can deploy Netskrt caches inside their own networks when demand justifies it. From the very beginning, MIX has been adaptable, technically strong, and aligned with our vision. Together we quickly pinpointed optimal deployment locations, and we’re already seeing excellent results.”While Milan remains Italy’s core traffic hub, MIX offers a distributed footprint across the country, including smaller regional sites where traditional CDNs rarely deploy. Netskrt is now the only CDN present in many of these locations, delivering:* Lower latency and reduced backhaul traffic* Improved local streaming quality* New performance advantages for MIX members* Greater traffic attraction through the MIX exchange fabric“The strategic partnership between Netskrt and MIX benefits football fans in every corner of Italy, not just near the major hubs,” Cavi said. “We’re excited to deliver a higher quality of experience that delights MIX customers across the country.”About NetskrtNetskrt is disrupting the CDN space by improving economic viability while focusing on use cases associated with delivering large and important workloads. Live tier-one sports, hotly anticipated game drops, and video-on-demand are delivered more efficiently and with higher quality. The Netskrt CDN accomplishes this through dynamically instantiated capacity, global reach, and last-mile visibility.For more about Netskrt, please visit https://www.netskrt.io About MIX – Milan Internet ExchangeEstablished in 2000 and based in the Caldera campus in Milan, MIX is Italy’s leading Internet Exchange Point (IXP) and one of the top European IXPs by traffic volume, with daily peaks exceeding 3.4 Tbps.MIX provides interconnection services to over 440 Italian and international networks (AS), offering high-performance, scalable, and secure connectivity. It is one of the few IXPs in Europe operating its own data centers, ensuring full control over infrastructure and service quality.MIX was the first Italian IXP to achieve ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for information security management and also holds the Open-IX OIX-1 certification, recognizing the robustness and reliability of its infrastructure.The organization operates four edge IXP locations in Italy - Palermo, Bologna, Rome and Caserta — and, with the recent launch of a new PoP in Thessaloniki, Greece, has expanded its presence beyond Italy.MIX is also a founding member of Open Hub Med, the first neutral hub in Italy connecting Mediterranean networks with Northern Europe, further strengthening its role as a key interconnection platform in the region.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.