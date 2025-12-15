What you should know about filing insurance claims after severe flooding in Washington

As western Washington recovers from flooding, homeowners face the complex process of filing insurance claims. Experts urge careful documentation of damage.

SEATTLE — As floodwaters start to recede across western Washington, many homeowners will soon be facing the tough task of filing insurance claims.

Experts say the most important thing homeowners should do is document everything. That includes taking photos and videos of damage, keeping receipts, and make a record every time there's a meeting with an insurance company.

The state says there are things you can do to help build a case.

"You should try to keep a small sample of any flooring material, or, you know, wallpaper, drapes, things like that; just to help support and document your claim going forward," said Aaron Van Tuyl with the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner.

However, Van Tuyl said before doing any kind of damage assessment, make sure it's safe to do so.

"Just make sure you have good records of everything to support your claim," he said.

Van Tuyl said homeowners should be aware of scams after a significant event like the flooding western Washington saw this week. He said if you're meeting with someone claiming to be a professional and they ask you to sign something right away, you do not have to. Take time to check their credentials and make sure they're licensed and bonded in the state.

"You can check with your insurance professional as well, but ... you don't have to sign anything right away, and it's a good idea to look them up and make sure they're licensed," Tuyl said.