Tonic.ai Achieves the AWS Generative AI Competency

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tonic.ai, a leader in data de-identification, synthesis, and provisioning, announced today that it has achieved the AWS Generative AI Competency in the categories of infrastructure and data. This specialization recognizes Tonic.ai as an AWS Partner that helps customers and the AWS Partner Network drive the advancement of services, tools, and infrastructure pivotal for implementing generative AI technologies.Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency differentiates Tonic.ai as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success that supports safeguarding sensitive data for secure AI model training and accelerated development cycles. Tonic.ai possesses the experience and expertise shown from successful projects for addressing customer challenges using generative AI solutions as an enabler of their digital transformation strategies for augmenting the customer experience, delivering hyper-personalized and engaging content, streamlining workflows, and delivering actionable results powered by generative AI technology from AWS.“Tonic.ai is proud to achieve the AWS Generative AI Competency in the infrastructure and data categories," said Karl Hanson, CPO at Tonic.ai. “Our team is dedicated to helping our customers unblock AI innovation by securely leveraging their data in conjunction with the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”The AWS Competency Program aims to assist customers in connecting with AWS Partners who possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies and best practices to adopt Generative AI. These partners facilitate the seamless integration and deployment of AWS-based solutions to meet the unique needs of both startups and global enterprises.Tonic.ai's solutions, including Tonic Fabricate, Tonic Textual, and Tonic Structural, enable organizations to use realistic synthetic data for building generative AI systems securely on services like Amazon SageMaker, Amazon Bedrock, and Amazon Bedrock AgentCore. By providing a privacy layer to automatically detect and protect sensitive data using synthetic data, Tonic.ai helps customers ensure their AI applications are compliant while still driving business outcomes.About Tonic.aiTonic.ai empowers developers while protecting customer privacy by enabling companies to create safe, synthetic versions of their data for use in software development, model training, and AI implementation. Founded in 2018, with offices in San Francisco, Atlanta, New York, and London, the company is pioneering enterprise tools for data transformation, de-identification, synthesis, and subsetting, in pursuit of its mission to make data usable. Thousands of developers use data generated with Tonic on a daily basis to build their products faster in industries as wide ranging as healthcare, financial services, logistics, edtech, and e-commerce. Working with customers like eBay, Cigna, American Express, and Volvo, Tonic.ai innovates to advance its goal of advocating for the privacy of individuals while enabling companies to do their best work. For more information, visit https://www.tonic.ai or follow /tonicfakedata on LinkedIn.

