Tonic.ai Introduces Guided Redaction in Tonic Textual

New workflow combines AI-powered detection with human oversight to deliver audit-ready redactions at scale.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tonic.ai, the leader in privacy-first data preparation for AI and regulated workloads, today announced the launch of Guided Redaction, a major new capability in its Tonic Textual platform. Guided Redaction gives government agencies, legal teams, and regulated enterprises a powerful hybrid workflow that blends automated detection with structured human review, allowing them to complete redactions faster, more accurately, and with full auditability.Redaction remains one of the most time-consuming and risk-sensitive steps in document processing. While AI models can detect likely sensitive information, the final review still requires human judgment. Guided Redaction solves this last-mile challenge by offering a single interface where teams can refine AI-generated redactions, apply manual redactions across text and images, collaborate through comments and statuses, and export fully compliant, flattened PDF outputs.“Organizations in regulated fields are under daily pressure to process large volumes of sensitive documents without compromising accuracy,” said Adam Kamor, Co-Founder and Head of Engineering at Tonic.ai. “Guided Redaction gives teams the speed of AI and the control of human oversight in one integrated workflow. It eliminates the repetitive parts of manual redaction while preserving the accountability that regulators and legal teams require.”Key capabilities of Guided Redaction- AI-powered detection with human refinement. Textual’s models automatically identify sensitive content, and redactors can refine or remove those suggestions, turn entity types on or off, or apply fully manual redactions wherever needed.- Manual redaction across text, images, and full pages. Users can block out long paragraphs, signatures, handwritten notes, and entire pages using simple point-and-click tools that match how redaction teams already work.- Search and bulk redaction for repeated values. Redactors can locate sensitive terms with keyword search and apply a single redaction action across every matching instance in a project, which speeds up processing and improves consistency.- Collaboration with comments and status tracking. Inline comments, customizable project and document statuses, and dedicated views for editing, reviewing, and previewing help teams work in parallel and avoid bottlenecks.- Comprehensive audit logging. Every edit, comment, status change, and export is automatically recorded with timestamps and associated users, creating a complete and defensible history for compliance and oversight.- Output designed for operational scale. Guided Redaction produces flattened PDFs with consistent visual styling and configurable redaction appearance, and supports exports as individual documents or combined files, even for thousands of pages.Guided Redaction for the EnterpriseEnterprises that work with sensitive customer, financial, health, or legal data face pressure to balance speed with near-perfect accuracy. Guided Redaction gives these teams a workflow that pairs AI-powered detection with precise human oversight, which helps them meet strict internal standards and external regulatory expectations. Instead of relying on fully manual processes or incomplete auto-redaction tools, commercial operations can leverage a unified system that accelerates review while keeping full control over every redaction decision.Guided Redaction for Government AgenciesGovernment agencies often process large volumes of documents for de-classification, information requests, investigations, and sensitive internal workflows. These tasks require accuracy, accountability, and consistency. Guided Redaction helps agencies move faster by using AI to surface likely sensitive content while giving redactors complete control to refine or override those suggestions. This hybrid approach improves throughput without sacrificing the judgment needed in high-stakes environments.Both government and commercial organizations benefit from Guided Redaction’s collaboration tools, audit logging, and scalable output options, which make it easier for teams to manage high-volume document sets, coordinate across roles, and maintain a defensible history of how each file was processed. These capabilities help privacy, security, and compliance functions work more efficiently while reducing the risk that comes with handling sensitive information across complex workflows. To learn more about how Guided Redaction can support your organization, explore our resources, schedule a demo with our team , or get started with a free trial of Tonic Textual About Tonic.aiTonic.ai frees developers to build while protecting customer privacy by enabling companies to create safe, high-fidelity, synthetic data for use in software development, model training, and AI implementation. Founded in 2018, with offices in San Francisco, Atlanta, New York, and London, the company is pioneering enterprise tools for data synthesis and de-identification in pursuit of its mission to unblock innovation with usable data. Thousands of developers use data generated with the Tonic.ai platform on a daily basis to build products and train models faster in industries as wide ranging as healthcare, financial services, insurance, logistics, edtech, and e-commerce. Working with customers like Comcast, eBay, UnitedHealthcare, and Fidelity Investments, Tonic.ai builds developer solutions to advance its goals of advocating for the privacy of individuals while enabling companies to do their best work. For more information, visit www.tonic.ai or follow /tonicfakedata on LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.