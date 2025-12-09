ilionx Selects Tonic Textual to Power Next-Generation Data Redaction for Dutch Government Agencies

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ilionx, a leading Dutch IT and consulting firm, today announced the adoption of Tonic.ai's Textual platform to power a new generation of secure, automated data redaction solutions for government agencies in the Netherlands. White-boxed as ilionx’s proprietary offering, the technology provides a mission-critical capability for agencies to fulfill their legal obligations under the Wet open Overheid (WOO), the Dutch Transparency Act which is analogous to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) in the United States.Through this partnership, ilionx and Tonic.ai are enabling Dutch public institutions to efficiently and accurately process high volumes of public information requests, accelerating government transparency while maintaining the highest standards of data privacy and security.“By integrating Tonic Textual into our WOO Assistant, we combine the power of a leading AI model with a solution designed specifically for the complex transparency requirements of government organizations,” said Fabian Janssen, ilionx Sales Director, Central Region. “Tonic’s accuracy and deployment model, that also allows for high security air gapped installations, enhances our tool – and combined, sets a new benchmark for secure, reliable, and privacy-compliant document processing and advanced redaction across the public sector.”Meeting the Highest Standards of Security and Complianceilionx selected Tonic Textual to ensure that all data redaction and processing occurs on-premises or in Private Cloud environments, thus meeting the strictest privacy, security, and compliance requirements for sensitive government information. This architecture enables ilionx’s clients to maintain full control of their data while benefiting from advanced AI-driven redaction and entity recognition capabilities.Unlike other market offerings, Tonic.ai’s technology provides a novel and previously unavailable capability for the Dutch government sector, automating complex document redaction workflows with precision and scalability. After an extensive evaluation of competing providers, ilionx selected Tonic.ai for its unmatched accuracy, adaptability, and proven track record in compliance-grade data handling.Scalable Redaction, Real-World ImpactTonic Textual is designed to meet ilionx’s government demanding operational requirements, supporting the secure redaction of tens of thousands of pages each month as part of ongoing public records processing. Typical workloads are expected to reach tens of thousands of pages and over 20 million words per month, with annual throughput exceeding 300 million words across active and overflow use cases.This level of processing reflects the scale and urgency of government transparency obligations under the Dutch Transparency Act (WOO). By equipping agencies with a solution capable of handling these volumes efficiently and accurately, ilionx is ensuring that public information requests can be fulfilled quickly, consistently, and with complete confidence in data protection.End users within the participating government agencies recognize that Tonic Textual serves as the underlying technology within ilionx’s offering, reinforcing the credibility, precision, and enterprise-grade reliability that government organizations require for secure, compliant operations.“This partnership demonstrates the real-world value of privacy-preserving AI,” said Adam Kamor, Co-founder and Head of Engineering at Tonic.ai. “By combining ilionx’s deep government expertise with Tonic Textual’s precision-engineered redaction technology, we’re helping to ensure that transparency and privacy can coexist at scale.”Empowering Digital Transparency in GovernmentThe partnership between ilionx and Tonic.ai exemplifies the next evolution of responsible AI within the public sector, delivering operational efficiency, transparency, and trust. Together, the two organizations are equipping government agencies with the tools needed to process information requests accurately, consistently, and securely.About Tonic.aiTonic.ai frees developers to build while protecting customer privacy by enabling companies to create safe, high-fidelity, synthetic data for use in software development, model training, and AI implementation. Founded in 2018, with offices in San Francisco, Atlanta, New York, and London, the company is pioneering enterprise tools for data synthesis and de-identification in pursuit of its mission to unblock innovation with usable data. Thousands of developers use data generated with the Tonic.ai platform on a daily basis to build products and train models faster in industries as wide ranging as healthcare, financial services, insurance, logistics, edtech, and e-commerce. Working with customers like Comcast, eBay, UnitedHealthcare, and Fidelity Investments, Tonic.ai builds developer solutions to advance its goals of advocating for the privacy of individuals while enabling companies to do their best work. For more information, visit www.tonic.ai or follow /tonicfakedata on LinkedIn.About ilionxilionx is a leading IT provider that enables customers to translate technology intosuccessful business. ilionx has been offering IT solutions that work simply and connect closely to organizational processes since 2002. All expertise is available to move organizations forward and to let people work with pleasure. ilionx supports its customers in the field of digital strategy, cloud applications, data & AI, hyperautomation and managed services. This has already led to many successful projects and implementations at healthcare institutions, (semi)governmental organizations and commercial companies with over 500 employees, with a Dutch footprint and social relevance. ilionx employs over 1,500 experts, working from twelve locations throughout the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.ilionx.com or follow ilionx on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn.

