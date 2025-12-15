We are excited to announce a call for presentations for the NDE 2026 Data Conference, scheduled for April 28 and 29, 2026, at the Younes Conference Center South in Kearney, Nebraska. We welcome submissions from anyone with valuable experience in education data. Presentations around the theme are preferred but not required. This year’s theme is:



From Evidence to Impact: Advancing Literacy and Accountability through Data

Grounded in AQuESTT and guided by literacy as an agency priority, this theme focuses on using data to move from information to action. It emphasizes how meaningful data practices drive literacy growth, inform accountability, and advance educational excellence statewide.

If you are interested in presenting, please utilize this link to submit your proposal:

2026 Data Conference Call for Presentations

All submissions must be received by January 31st, 2026. A notification of acceptance will be sent by February 13, 2026. All accepted submissions will receive a complimentary ticket to the NDE 2026 Data Conference.

We appreciate your consideration and look forward to receiving your proposals. We thank you for helping us to make the Data Conference in 2026 a success.

Please contact NDE.DataConferenceHelp@nebraska.gov with any questions.