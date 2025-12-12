NDE Announces Good Life, Great Schools, Excellent Education Strategic Plan

News Release

December 12, 2025

The Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) announced the launch of its ambitious new strategic plan for 2026-2030, titled “Good Life, Great Schools, Excellent Education.” This comprehensive roadmap outlines specific, measurable goals aimed at transforming Nebraska’s diverse educational landscape, which serves more than 365,000 students across public and nonpublic schools. The State Board of Education unanimously approved the plan at their December meeting.

The plan is guided by the NDE’s core values—Communication, Accountability, Respect, Excellence, and Service (CARES)—and focuses on four key strategic priorities designed to enhance educational outcomes statewide.

Accelerate Student Achievement Grow the Educator Pipeline Equip Learners for the Workforce Provide Exceptional Service

The plan sets high targets to significantly boost student proficiency and attendance, directly addressing current educational challenges:

Reading Proficiency: Target 75% of 3rd graders to score proficient in English Language Arts (ELA), up from the current rate of 45.5%.

Math Proficiency: Target 80% of 8th graders to score proficient in Mathematics, up from the current rate of 42.1%.

Graduation Rate: Increase the statewide graduation rate to 94%, up from the current 88%, with targeted increases for historically underrepresented student groups.

Chronic Absenteeism: Reduce chronic absenteeism by 50%.

Recognizing that high-quality educators are the backbone of student success, the plan includes targeted initiatives to recruit and retain talent:

Education Concentration: Increase the number of students concentrating in education programs to 1,100 annually by 2030.

Vacant Positions: Halve the number of vacant and unfilled teacher positions to ensure every classroom has a highly qualified educator.

A major focus of the plan is preparing students for the demands of Nebraska’s economy through increased career and post-secondary readiness:

Dual Enrollment: Achieve a goal of 50% of students engaging in dual enrollment opportunities, a significant increase from the current 33%.

Workforce Readiness: Focus on ensuring students acquire career-readiness skills and industry-recognized credentials, positioning them for success immediately after graduation.

The final priority is centered on improving the operational excellence of the NDE itself, fostering a service-oriented culture to better support educational partners and stakeholders across the state.

The Commissioner of Education will oversee the implementation of the strategic plan.

“This strategic plan is more than a set of goals. It is a commitment to ensuring that every student in Nebraska has access to a world-class education that prepares them for a successful future in the Good Life,” said Commissioner Brian Maher. “The targets we have set are challenging but achievable, and they reflect the urgency needed to secure a bright future for our students and our state.”