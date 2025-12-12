New Report Available in NEP Secure: Progress Toward Long-Term Goals

A new report, Progress Toward Long-Term Goals, is now available in NEP Secure (in the legacy portal). This report provides Public Districts and their schools with data aligned to Nebraska’s Consolidated State Plan under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), dated July 8, 2024 and approved January 3, 2025.

Under ESSA, state education agencies are required by federal law to establish long-term goals for academic achievement, graduation, and English language proficiency, and to make related data available publicly as part of the state’s consolidated plan. The Progress Toward Long-Term Goals report fulfills this requirement by displaying each agency’s progress toward Nebraska’s four long-term goals and including results for applicable student groups.

These data are intended to support local review of progress, continuous improvement efforts, and alignment to statewide accountability expectations.

At this time, the Progress Toward Long-Term Goals report is available only in NEP Secure. NDE will issue a future bulletin once this report is ready for publication on NEP Public, where it will be accessible to the public in accordance with federal reporting requirements.