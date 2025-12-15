Join MDC for virtual winter birding program Dec. 22

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to curl up with a mug of hot chocolate and tune in for a virtual bird program Dec. 22.

The virtual program, “Birds in Winter and a Warm Cup of Cheer,” will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 22.

Register here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/213367

Open to beginners and seasoned birders alike, this program is designed for everyone seeking a nature-filled pause during the holiday season. This free online event brings the joy of winter birdwatching home while offering identification tips, feeder advice, and bird sound recognition.

Participants will learn to identify common winter birds in Missouri, explore simple feeder setups and yard ethics, and practice listening for bird calls that reveal hidden visitors. Easy visual cues will help distinguish look‑alike species, giving attendees confidence to name birds for friends and family.

Participants are encouraged to prepare their favorite warm beverage, such as hot cocoa, cider, tea, or coffee, for a “what I’m sipping” moment at the start of the program. In addition to your warm drink, viewers should bring along a notebook and curiosity.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/events.