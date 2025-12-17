Enjoy a cozy art project or invigorating winter hike with MDC on Jan. 3 at Burr Oak Woods Nature Center

Body

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – If you’re looking for ways to entertain the whole family after ringing in the new year, look no further than the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). Join naturalists on Saturday, Jan. 3, to make an art project from recycled materials or enjoy the fresh air on a two-mile hike at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center in Blue Springs.

The two programs on Jan. 3 are as follows:

Decorating “tree cookies” – 10 a.m. – noon

Give a slice of a tree new life as a work of art. Use recycled materials to create an eye-catching collage on a round slice of wood. All materials will be provided.

Registration is required. Visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/213440 to register.

First weekend hike – 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Meet a naturalist at the nature center and embark on a trek through the surrounding prairie and forest. Learn about local wildlife that call the area home and experience the benefits of a winter hike. The hike is a moderate difficulty loop about 2.25 miles long on mostly gravel and grass trails. There are some slight hills, stairs, and occasional uneven terrain. Dress for the weather and bring good walking shoes.

Registration is required. Visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/213441 to register.

Both programs are suitable for participants ages 7 and older.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.