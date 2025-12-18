MDC welcomes six new conservation agents to southeast Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has assigned six new conservation agents in southeast Missouri.

These six agents will work to protect Missouri’s fish, forest, and wildlife resources while supporting the community through education, outreach, and enforcement of the Wildlife Code of Missouri.

Missouri’s Southeast Region welcomes six new agents to the area including:

Dominick Montileone III -- St. Francois County

Montileone holds a Bachelor of Science in paramedicine from Lindenwood University. Before joining MDC, he served as an EMT with the Big River Ambulance District for four years, gaining extensive experience in public safety, emergency response, and community service.

“I am proud to step into the role of conservation agent in St. Francois County,” said Montileone. “I’m excited to help protect its natural resources and wildlife. I look forward to serving my community and working together to keep our outdoors safe and enjoyable for everyone.”

Montileone may be contacted at 573-330-8038, or by email at Dominick.Montileone@mdc.mo.gov.

Hunter Ridenour -- Pemiscot County

Ridenour is a 2016 graduate of Logan–Rogersville High School. He went on to attend College of the Ozarks in Hollister, Mo., where he earned a degree in agronomy and agricultural development in 2020.

Before joining MDC, Ridenour worked in the bass boat industry for three years as a boat parts salesman and manager. He later served as a District Specialist with the Taney County Soil and Water Conservation District, where he assisted landowners with conservation practices and resource management. He remained with the district for one year before being accepted into MDC’s Conservation Agent Trainee program.

“It is an honor to be the new Pemiscot County conservation agent,” said Ridenour. “I cannot wait to serve the community and protect the great outdoor resources it has to offer.”

Ridenour can be reached at 573-757-8357, or by email at Hunter.Ridenour@mdc.mo.gov.

Nick Freeman -- Perry County

Freeman is originally from Jackson, Mo., and is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, where he earned a degree in ecological biology. He began his career with MDC as an intern working for the regional recreational use specialist at the Southeast Regional Office. He later served as a fisheries technician until being accepted into the Conservation Agent Training Academy in March 2022.

After graduating from the academy, Freeman received his first assignment in Ralls County, where he served as conservation agent until Sept. 1, 2025. He then transferred to Perry County.

“In my short time here in Perry County I have enjoyed meeting plenty of local people and exploring the diverse landscape,” said Freeman. “I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Missouri in my new assignment.”

Freeman can be reached at 573-517-9056 or by email at Nicholas.Freeman@mdc.mo.gov.

Dalton DeHart -- Mississippi County

DeHart is from Commerce, Mo., and is a graduate of Thomas W. Kelly High School. He later attended Southeast Missouri State University, where he earned a degree in wildlife and conservation biology with a minor in criminal justice.

DeHart previously worked as a resource technician at Ten Mile Pond Conservation Area, where he assisted with habitat management, wildlife surveys, and equipment maintenance. He also participated in MDC’s Volunteer Protection Program, gaining field experience in conservation law enforcement, public engagement, and daily operations alongside conservation agents. These combined experiences strengthened his passion for protecting Missouri’s fish, forest, and wildlife resources.

“My passion for conservation began when my grandpa, James DeHart, introduced me to fishing as a young child,” Agent DeHart said. “Now, as a conservation agent, I’m proud to help protect the lands and waters that have given generations of Missourians memories like mine.”

DeHart can be reached at 573-233-5570, or by email at Dalton.DeHart@mdc.mo.gov.

Josh Slocum -- Wayne County

Slocum graduated from Magnolia High School in Magnolia, Texas, in 2019. He later earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Ouachita Baptist University in 2024. While attending the university, he worked as a campus police officer, gaining valuable experience in public safety and law enforcement.

After completing his degree, Slocum moved to Springfield, Mo., where he worked for Menard’s before applying for MDC’s 2025 Conservation Agent Training Academy. He completed the academy in September 2025, becoming a commissioned conservation agent.

“I grew up in the south, where hunting and fishing was my life,” said Slocum. “I always had a dream of becoming a game warden and my dream came true when I became a Missouri conservation agent. Wayne County has endless hunting opportunities, and my hope is that I will create lasting relationships with the community and leave a positive impact through my enforcement and education efforts.”

Slocum can be reached at 573-944-1174 or by email at Joshua.Slocum@mdc.mo.gov.

Bradley Laux -- New Madrid

Laux graduated from Belleville East High School in 2014 before entering the United States Marine Corps, where he served multiple deployments with the Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team and later with the 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment as an 0311 rifleman and team leader. He completed his Marine Corps career at Camp Pendleton’s Horno Rifle Range, serving as the line staff non-commissioned officer and a combat marksman coach.

Following his military service, Laux attended Southeast Missouri State University with the support of the GI Bill. He graduated in December 2024 with a major in wildlife and conservation biology and a minor in environmental science.

“My passion for conservation goes back to landing my first big fish with my dad and brother and shooting my first big buck on our family farm,” Laux said. “Now I’m happy to see those moments in other people’s lives and help protect the resources that create those special memories and connections with nature.”

Laux can be reached at 573-326-0886, or by email at Bradley.Laux@mdc.mo.gov.

These new agents join nearly 200 existing MDC agents in serving and protecting Missouri’s fish, forest, and wildlife. To find a list of conservation agents by county, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ok.