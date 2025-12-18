Submit your best photos to the Amazing Arthropods photography contest this January at Burr Oak Woods Nature Center

Body

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. - Photography is a great way to get up close and personal with some of Missouri’s most unique animals – arthropods. Arthropods are animals with exoskeletons, including spiders, insects, millipedes, crayfish, scorpions and more.

Submit your best arthropod images to a photography competition at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center this January. Images must be entered by Jan.15 at 5 p.m., and public voting will run from Jan. 16-31. Three winners each will be selected in both Youth (ages 15 and under) and Mature (ages 16 and older) categories.

Submissions are limited to two photos per person. The photos must be taken in the state of Missouri, and the subjects must be species native to our state. Pets and zoo animals will not be accepted. Captions should accompany the photos and include the species of arthropod photographed as close as can be identified. Entrants will submit the name of the photograph, age category (Youth or Mature) and a contact phone number upon submission.

Participants may submit printed photos in-person to the nature center or submit photos electronically via email before the submission deadline of Jan. 15.

For in-person submissions:

Provide a physical print of each photo, caption and photographer information at the front desk of Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center.

Photos must be at least 2550 x 3300 pixels

Printed on size- 8.5”x11” paper (any variety)

For electronic submissions:

Send photo, caption and photographer information to lisa.richter@mdc.mo.gov.

Photos must be at least 2550 x 3300 pixels

JPEG format only, Compression level 80-100%, with a maximum file size limit of 8 MB per photo.

Electronic submissions will be printed at the nature center on 8.5”x11”, thick paper for judging.

Regardless of whether you submitted your own photos, join us to view and vote on your favorites in person at Burr Oak Woods from Jan. 16-31. The top three photos with the most votes will receive a prize for both the Youth and Mature categories.

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center is located at 1401 NW Park Rd. in Blue Springs. Email lisa.richter@mdc.mo.gov with any questions.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.