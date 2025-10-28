SightX Launches Advanced Automated Segmentation, Bringing Agency-Level Audience Insights to Every Team

Now every research, marketing, and brand team can reveal high-impact audience segments, automatically, accurately, and at scale.

This launch redefines how research, marketing, and brand teams understand and activate audiences, making what once took multiple tools and experts possible in seconds, all within one platform.” — Dr. Naira Musallam, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of SightX

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SightX , the consumer insights platform that unifies the survey research process -from study design and data collection to advanced analytics and generative AI - has announced the launch of its Advanced Automated Segmentation capability. In a matter of seconds, the platform is able to identify optimal audience segments, taking into account key variables of interest.Segmentation bridges the gap between broad data and actionable insight. It’s the process of dividing a large market of potential or existing customers into smaller, more meaningful groups or segments based on shared traits like demographics, psychographics, or behaviors. Traditionally, this was a time-consuming and costly exercise, but an essential one: it helps organizations identify who to focus on, what their audiences value, and how to serve them profitably. In an ideal world, it’s a practice done regularly to stay ahead of shifting markets, if time and resources allow.For example, a beverage company might segment its market as follows:-Demographic: Teens, adults, and seniors-Behavioral: Health-conscious consumers vs. indulgence seekers-Psychographic: Those valuing sustainability vs. those prioritizing convenienceEach segment could receive distinct messaging, like low-sugar branding for health-conscious buyers or eco-friendly packaging for sustainability-minded consumers.Historically, once the objective was defined (for example a marketing message or brand strategy) and the survey data was collected for things such as demographics, needs, and psychographics, then the real work would begin. Researchers would spend weeks recoding categorical responses, normalizing continuous variables, performing factor analysis to reduce 20 - 40 items into a smaller set of latent dimensions (like price sensitivity or innovation mindset), checking for statistical validity, and finally developing a typing tool or algorithm to classify new respondents or customers into segments.Now, with SightX’s latest innovation, instead of weeks of work, users can achieve the same level of precision and sophistication automatically, in minutes.“This launch represents a major step forward in how research, marketing, and brand teams can understand and activate their audiences,” said Dr. Naira Musallam, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of SightX. “We’ve taken what used to require multiple tools, data scientists, and external analysis, and made it possible for anyone to do it in seconds, and all within the same intuitive platform.”The new functionality delivers agency-level segmentation in seconds, incorporating automated procedures such as K-Means Clustering, Latent Class Analysis, and Principal Component Analysis, giving users world-class, sophisticated analytics instantly.MORE CONTROL. MORE PRECISION. STILL LIGHTNING FAST.Advanced Automated Segmentation expands upon SightX’s automated clustering by giving researchers more control and flexibility, without added complexity. Users can now shape their audience segments directly within the platform, applying the same precision and rigor typically reserved for advanced analytics teams, instantly generating high-quality, statistically sound segments.WHY IT MATTERSWith this launch, SightX has effectively collapsed weeks of manual work into minutes, allowing teams to move from data to decision faster than ever before.-For brands, it means faster, more actionable audience understanding, without the heavy price tag.-For researchers and marketers, it combines human expertise with automation to deliver deeper, data-backed insights.-For the broader insights industry, it marks a pivotal step toward scalable, high-quality research that’s both efficient and accessible.“SightX continues to close the gap between automation and customization,” said Tim Lawton, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of SightX. “This release gives our users the kind of control and sophistication traditionally required of a large, dedicated research team, internal or external to the organization, all without the cost or complexity.”ENABLING SMARTER, FASTER AUDIENCE UNDERSTANDINGAdvanced Automated Segmentation empowers users to uncover more meaningful, actionable insights about their audiences faster than ever before. It’s segmentation that’s:-Faster: Advanced analytics at the click of a button.-Smarter: Guided by user expertise and data context.-Simpler: Fully integrated into the SightX workflow.This launch reinforces SightX’s mission to democratize enterprise-grade research capabilities, giving every team, from insights to marketing to brand, the power to move from data to decision faster.For more information or to experience Advanced Automated Segmentation firsthand, visit www.sightx.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.