Aston Sci. Inc. Implements CDD Vault to Support AI-Driven Cancer Vaccine Development

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aston Sci. Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering next-generation therapeutic cancer vaccines, announced today that it has implemented CDD Vault , the secure, cloud-based research informatics platform from Collaborative Drug Discovery (CDD). The system will support Aston Sci.’s rapidly expanding research programs enabled by its advanced Th-Vacepitope-screening platform, which is bolstered by the Antigen Structure-based Epitope Prediction (ASEP) program.Aston Sci. is developing innovative mRNA-, DNA-, and peptide-based cancer vaccines by leveraging Th-Vacplatform, an AI-driven in silico ASEP program followed by delicate immunological selections that identify highly selective MHC class II-specific epitopes known to elicit robust and durable CD4⁺ T-cell immunity. By integrating multi-omics datasets with machine learning, Th-Vacovercomes key hurdles in the development of off-the-shelf vaccines encoding TAAs (tumor-associated antigens) or TSAs (tumor-specific antigens) as well as personalized neoantigen vaccines, including tumor heterogeneity, lengthy production timelines, and limited patient applicability.As Aston Sci.’s data volume and collaboration need grows, CDD Vault will provide a unified environment for securely managing biological datasets, streamlining workflows, and supporting both internal teams and external partners.“Our AI-driven discovery efforts generate increasingly complex datasets that require a secure, flexible, and collaborative informatics platform,” said Wonil Kim, CSO of Aston Sci. “CDD Vault delivers exactly what we need to scale our research and accelerate development of transformative cancer vaccines.”“We are excited to support Aston Sci. as they advance groundbreaking AI-enabled immunotherapies,” said Barry Bunin, CEO of CDD. “Our system is designed to empower innovative teams like Aston Sci. with intuitive, secure, and configurable data management tools.”About Aston Sci. Inc.Aston Sci. Inc. is a pioneering clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing next-generation therapeutic cancer vaccines using our innovative Th-Vacplatform, which incorporates AI-driven in silico epitope screening technology. Our mission is to enhance human well-being by addressing the needs of patients and advancing science with purpose. Through our AI-driven discoveries and advanced vaccine platforms, Aston Sci. aims to provide safer, more effective, and accessible immunotherapies for solid tumors, ultimately transforming the future of cancer treatment.About Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc.CDD’s flagship product, CDD Vault, is a premier hosted database solution for the secure management and sharing of biological and chemical research data. CDD Vaultprovides tools for managing chemical and biological registrations, structure-activity relationships (SAR), and organizing experiments. The platform’s available modules include Registration, Activity & Visualization, Assays, ELN, Inventory, Curves, AI, and Automation.

