HotHouse Therapeutics implements CDD Vault to accelerate plant-inspired drug discovery

NORWICH, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HotHouse Therapeutics Ltd, the UK biotech pioneering novel plant-based chemistry, today announces it has implemented CDD Vault , the cloud-based informatics platform from Collaborative Drug Discovery (CDD), to enhance and optimise its R&D operations. This partnership strengthens HotHouse Therapeutic’s ability to manage, analyse and share complex chemical and biological data while deepening collaboration with internal and external partners.HotHouse Therapeutics is a spin-out from the laboratory of Professor Anne Osbourn (John Innes Centre), focused on unlocking the chemical potential of plants. Combining AI-driven pathway prediction with a proprietary plant expression system, HotHouse Therapeutics reprogrammes plants as sustainable biofactories. Through its BotanAI and BotanBIO platforms, the company reconstructs and optimises biosynthetic pathways from diverse plant species to create novel and new-to-nature molecules for therapeutic development. ( hothousetx.com CDD Vault is a widely adopted informatics solution for chemical and biological data management. It enables users to register molecules, organise assay data, visualise structure-activity relationships (SAR), manage inventories, and securely share results across partners in addition to AI assisted lead discovery.By deploying CDD Vault, HotHouse Therapeutics has:• Centralised and standardised its experimental and computational data• Accelerated decision-making in lead design and optimisation• Improved collaboration with contract research organisations, academic collaborators, and potential partners• Maintained full control of intellectual property in a secure, compliant environmentDr David Sheppard, CEO of HotHouse Therapeutics, commented: “Our platform combines AI-guided design with the power of natural chemistry to create greener, faster routes to new medicines. To deliver that at scale we need a data platform that’s as adaptable as our own. CDD Vault gives us exactly that - a robust, ready-to-use system that keeps our complex datasets connected and our discovery moving.”Dr Barry Bunin, CEO of Collaborative Drug Discovery, added: “We are delighted to welcome HotHouse Therapeutics as a CDD Vault client. Their unique approach to plant biosynthesis is highly complementary to the data-centric workflows CDD supports. We look forward to enabling their growth and helping them translate novel chemistry into therapeutics.”About HotHouse Therapeutics LtdHotHouse Therapeutics is rewriting the future of medicine through AI and plant bioengineering. Our twin platforms - BotanAI and BotanBio - design and produce molecules that traditional labs can’t reach. By transforming plants into sustainable biofactories, we unlock new chemical space to create next-generation adjuvants and breakthrough therapeutics in days, not years.With carbon-positive production and deep expertise in plant science, chemistry, and AI, we’re building a greener, smarter foundation for drug discovery - where AI meets nature to grow the next generation of medicines. HotHouse Therapeutics - Rewriting Nature's Chemistry About Collaborative Drug Discovery (CDD)For further media enquiries, please contact:HotHouse Therapeutics LtdCarole Aye Maung: cayemaung@cambridgemc.comCDD’s flagship product, CDD Vault, is a premier hosted database solution for the secure management and sharing of biological and chemical research data. CDD Vaultprovides tools for managing chemical and biological registrations, structure-activity relationships (SAR), and organizing experiments. The platform’s available modules include Registration, Activity & Visualization, Assays, ELN, Inventory, Curves, AI, and Automation. www.collaborativedrug.com

