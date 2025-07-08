Collaborative Drug Discovery and deepmirror Announce Collaboration for Humanitarian and Commercial Drug Discovery

deepmirror logo

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collaborative Drug Discovery (CDD), the leading provider of data management solutions for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and deepmirror, the AI drug design platform that empowers chemists to focus on more promising drug molecules, today announced a strategic partnership integrating deepmirror with CDD Vault to enhance drug discovery.CDD Vault helps research teams manage, analyze, and present data, all through an intuitive user interface accessible from any web browser. CDD Vault is used by more than 700 research centers, supporting 20,000 Projects with more than 4 billion experimentally validated bioactivity data points, and more than 80 million proprietary unique structures.deepmirror’s generative molecular AI helps chemists solve the complex multi parameter optimization from hit to candidate with inspiring and useful molecule generation.“deepmirror is helping commercial and humanitarian organizations alike to integrate AI into their drug discovery work,” said Dr. Max Jakobs, CEO & Co-Founder of deepmirror. “For those AI models to have maximum impact, they need to be supplied with data from the world’s leading drug discovery data platform, CDD Vault.”Andrea Dimitracopoulos, COO & Co-Founder at deepmirror added: “Collaboration drives everything we do, so CDD is a natural partner for us to connect cutting-edge AI to the data researchers generate, accelerating discoveries where they’re needed most.”CDD and deepmirror both have long supported scientists in developing nations, including on the African continent, where both companies have been active participants in the fight against malaria. CDD, at no charge, provides its full commercial product and support services to scientists in Africa working on neglected tropical diseases of the poor. deepmirror supports work of the Swiss-based non-profit Medicines for Malaria Venture.“Operating with a humanitarian, in addition to a commercial, purpose is especially meaningful in these times,” said Dr. Barry Bunin, CEO, President & Founder of CDD. “It sets a good example for future generations, to do business with a brain and a heart. The key is to have collaborators that really care, like deepmirror to maximize the impact.”Dr. Mariana Vaschetto, Head of Operations EMEA/LATAM, at CDD added: “At this time it is important to showcase scientists collaborating together across borders for profit and humanitarian good.”For a brief illustration of the ease with which applications can import data from CDD Vault, please see About Collaborative Drug Discovery (CDD)CDD's flagship product, "CDD Vault,is used to manage chemical registration, structure-activity relationships (SAR), and securely scale collaborations. CDD Vault is a hosted database solution for secure management and sharing of biological and chemical data. It lets you intuitively organize chemical structures and biological study data, and collaborate with internal or external partners through an easy-to-use web interface. Available modules within CDD Vault include Registration, Activity, Visualization, Assays, ELN, Inventory, Curves, AI, and Automation. For more information, please visit www.collaborativedrug.com About deepmirrordeepmirror is the AI drug design platform that empowers chemists to focus on only the most promising drug molecules to accelerate the time to the clinic. Simple enough for anyone to use, powerful enough to transform drug discovery, and already deployed in research centers worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.deepmirror.ai

