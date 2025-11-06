HealthLink Dimensions Publishes Findings From Its 2025 NP/PA Communications Report

2025 Report Reveals How Nurse Practitioners (NPs) and Physician Assistants (PAs) Want to Engage With Healthcare Brands

ATLANTA, GA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta-based HealthLink Dimensions, a leading healthcare marketing solutions company and home to the nation’s largest verified healthcare provider database, has released its 2025 NP/PA Communications Report: What NPs and PAs Want Healthcare Marketers to Know.As NPs and PAs increasingly complement physicians in patient care, understanding how to engage both groups through integrated communication strategies has become essential. The new study reveals how Nurse Practitioners (NPs) and Physician Assistants (PAs) want to engage with life sciences and healthcare organizations and identifies new trends shaping outreach strategies. The research, grounded in Product Innovation, Superior Service, and Privacy-Safe data practices, gives marketers clear direction for connecting with this increasingly influential audience.Evolving Communication PreferencesNPs and PAs remain highly receptive to industry communication, but their expectations are shifting. Email continues to be the top channel, preferred by 73 percent of respondents. However, more NP/PAs are open to conferences, SMS messaging, and virtual meetings, reflecting a growing preference for flexible, hybrid engagement.The findings also show that consistent and timely outreach drives stronger results. Most NP/PAs prefer communication weekly or twice per month, with early afternoon identified as the most effective time to connect.Digital Engagement on the RiseDigital advertising has become a core part of how NP/PAs consume professional information. Two-thirds of respondents reported noticing professional ads online, and nearly nine in ten said they are receptive when those messages are relevant to their clinical work.This reflects a continued year-over-year increase in digital awareness, up 17 percentage points from 2024. NP/PAs were also more likely than physicians to click on professional ads tied to educational or clinical content, reinforcing the value of context-driven digital campaigns.Practical and educational content continues to perform best. Product approvals, CME opportunities, and patient education materials ranked as the most valuable information sources among NP/PAs.“Healthcare marketing is not just about reach; it is about relevance,” said Amar Duggasani, CEO of HealthLink Dimensions. “Our 2025 NP/PA Communications Report shows how marketers can build stronger relationships through precise, privacy-safe data and multichannel engagement that produces measurable results.”HealthLink’s Data-Driven AdvantageAs a healthcare marketing solutions leader, HealthLink Dimensions connects verified healthcare provider data with advanced outreach capabilities to drive measurable engagement. Its Profile-to-Pulse data lifecycle mirrors the study’s findings by combining accurate healthcare provider intelligence with omnichannel outreach and real-time performance analytics.The company’s verified data powers targeted email deployment, programmatic advertising, and campaign measurement tools that help healthcare brands align their strategies with NP/PA preferences.The 2025 NP/PA Communications Report uncovers actionable insights on communication cadence, channel mix, and content preferences that empower healthcare marketers to build stronger, more relevant connections. The full report also includes over 20 data visualizations and trend comparisons from 2024, offering deeper visibility into how communication behaviors continue to evolve across NP, PA, and physician audiences.It is free to download at https://healthlinkdimensions.com/nps-and-pas-communication-report-2025 HealthLink Dimensions is the nation’s leading provider of healthcare provider data and marketing solutions, helping life sciences, hospitals, and health insurers reach verified clinicians through precise, privacy-safe communication. Certified by TrustArc and a proud member of the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI), HealthLink combines data accuracy, omnichannel activation, and measurable performance to deliver transparency and impact across healthcare marketing.

