Orlando Sánchez: From Cuban Immigrant to Harris County Judge Candidate

Republican Brings Decades of Public Service Experience to Race for Texas's Third-Largest County

We are a massive economic engine, not only for the state of Texas, but the whole nation.” — Orlando Sánchez

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orlando Sánchez's journey to American politics began with a telegram from former Harris County Judge Roy Hofheinz. In 1962, Sánchez's father received an offer as the first Spanish-language voice for Houston's inaugural baseball team, the Colt 45s. That telegram changed everything for the Sánchez family and set young Orlando on a path that would make Sánchez a prominent figure in Houston and Harris County politics for decades.

Now, Sánchez is seeking to lead the very county that welcomed the Sánchez family more than six decades ago. As a Republican candidate for Harris County Judge in the 2026 election, Sánchez brings an extensive resume of public service and private sector experience to what promises to be a highly competitive race.

Understanding the Role

For those unfamiliar with Texas county government, the title "county judge" can be misleading. Unlike judicial positions, the county judge serves as the executive head of the county, not as a courtroom adjudicator.

"Texas has 254 counties, and every county has a county judge and four commissioners," Sánchez explained in a recent interview. The position exists because the Texas Legislature only meets once every two years, creating a need for local administration of governmental affairs across the state's vast territory.

The county judge oversees Commissioners Court meetings, manages emergency operations, issues permits for alcoholic beverage establishments, serves on the bail bond board, and is a full voting member of Commissioners Court who votes on all matters, including determining the outcome when the four commissioners are evenly divided. Harris County Judge is essentially an executive position for county government—and in Harris County, that means leading the third-largest county in the United States.

A Track Record of Public Service

What distinguishes Sánchez from the five other Republican candidates in the primary is Sánchez's depth of experience across multiple levels of government and sectors of Houston's economy. A veteran of the United States Air Force and the Texas Air National Guard, Sánchez has dedicated a lifetime to serving both country and community.

In 1995, Sánchez made history as the first Latino immigrant elected to citywide office in Houston when Sánchez won a seat as city councilman at-large, representing the entire city. Sánchez served in that capacity through 2002 and ran for mayor of Houston in 2001, demonstrating the ability to campaign across Houston's diverse communities.

Sánchez's most substantial executive experience came as Harris County Treasurer, a position held for 12 years beginning in the mid-2000s. In that role, Sánchez oversaw the finances of America's third-largest county, managing over a billion dollars annually in public and private funds.

"I'm intimately familiar with the city and the county," Sánchez said. "Every year, I oversee over a billion dollars of private and public money."

Private Sector Credentials

Beyond government service, Sánchez has built impressive credentials in the private sector. Sánchez currently serves on the board of directors of HCA Healthcare, the largest hospital corporation in America. Sánchez has also served on a bank's board of directors and held the position of past chairman and investment committee chairman for the University of Houston's Foundation, managing nearly $400 million in assets for the university.

This combination of public and private sector experience makes Sánchez uniquely qualified for the county judge position. "Given the experience I have in government, given the experience I have in the private sector, I'm the one that is best suited to be the nominee," Sánchez stated. "I'm the only candidate in the race that has voted to slash property taxes in the City of Houston, earning me 'the Political Courage Award' by the Republican Party of Harris County."

Building Latino Political Power

Sánchez's impact extends beyond the political career. Recognizing the shifting demographics of Texas, Sánchez founded Texas Latino Conservatives (TLC), described as the largest political action committee in the state focused on encouraging conservative Latino participation in politics.

"I saw the changing demographics in Texas, and if Texas wanted to stay conservative, that is mostly Republican, we had to encourage Latinos to start voting conservative," Sánchez explained. TLC trains hundreds of young Hispanic conservatives annually, many of whom have gone on to public service roles.

Sánchez has been a regular presence in Spanish-language media, appearing on Telemundo and Univision, as well as national outlets like Newsmax and Fox News. Sánchez served as a Spanish media spokesperson at the Republican National Convention when George W. Bush was nominated, demonstrating Sánchez's role as a bridge between the Republican Party and Latino communities.

Sánchez's Republican credentials run deep—voting in every Republican primary since the 1980s and attending numerous state and national conventions.

The Economic Case for Harris County

When asked what voters should know, Sánchez immediately focused on Harris County's economic significance. Texas ranks as the seventh-largest economy in the world, and Harris County represents 23 percent of that total economy.

"We are a massive economic engine, not only for the state of Texas, but the whole nation," Sánchez emphasized. Sánchez's pitch centers on maintaining the business-friendly environment that Sánchez credits for attracting approximately 1,000 new residents to Texas daily from states like Oregon, Washington, and California.

Sánchez points to Harris County's strengths: a skilled labor force, one of the nation's largest ports, the Texas Medical Center with its medical breakthroughs, and world-class universities including the University of Houston, Rice University, St. Thomas, and Houston Christian University.

Perhaps most notably, Sánchez highlighted that Harris County is the most diverse county in America, with more languages spoken than in any other U.S. County. "We're an inclusive society," Sánchez said. "People come here for economic opportunities to raise their family, and we want to keep Harris County as the economic engine of Texas."

The Road Ahead

Sánchez faces a competitive Republican primary before advancing to the general election. The winner will compete against the Democratic nominee to replace County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who is not seeking reelection in 2026.

For Sánchez, the race represents a full-circle moment—an opportunity to lead the county that welcomed a young Cuban immigrant whose father broadcast Major League Baseball games in Spanish to baseball fans for nearly 30 years. Whether Sánchez's combination of experience, conservative credentials, and Latino outreach will resonate with Harris County voters remains to be seen, but the story embodies the immigrant success narrative that has long been part of the American and Texan identity.

