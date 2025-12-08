Monty Montañez Launches Campaign for Texas’s 32nd Congressional District

Monty for Texas 32 District Monty Montanez for Congress Monty Montanez and his family Monty for Congress, Texas 32 Monty Montanez for You

Combat veteran, entrepreneur, and community leader brings values-driven leadership to Washington bid

It’s about building a future based on values, not vanity. And it’s about restoring the American spirit that lives in every Texan I meet.” — Monty Montañez

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monty Montañez, a combat veteran and small business owner, has officially announced candidacy for Texas’s 32nd Congressional District, vowing to bring principled leadership, constitutional fidelity, and a renewed focus on American unity to Washington.

Montañez, whose background includes overseas military service and private sector leadership, enters the race with a clear mission: to put service above politics and restore trust in government.

“I’ve taken the oath to defend this Constitution once, and I stand by it still,” said Montañez. “That promise didn’t end with my military service. I’m ready to serve again — this time in Congress — to represent the values of our community and our country.”

Raised in Central Texas by parents who instilled the values of integrity, grit, and faith, Montañez says the campaign is rooted in the belief that American leadership begins with listening, not lecturing. Montañez regularly attends town halls, faith-based community events, and veterans’ gatherings across the district — not just to speak, but to hear firsthand what matters most to fellow Texans.

“You can’t serve the people if you don’t know them,” Montañez said. “My campaign is built around one idea: show up, listen, and earn the trust of the people I hope to represent.”

Montañez’s policy focus includes strengthening border security, protecting constitutional rights, restoring faith in public institutions, and rejecting identity politics in favor of shared American values.

“The people of Texas are tired of division and performative politics,” Montañez said. “We need leaders who will stand strong against special interests, focus on real solutions, and fight for every voice in this district — not just those that are politically convenient.”

Montañez believes that America’s greatest challenge is not political, but cultural — a loss of faith in one another, in families, and in the institutions that once unified the nation.

“We need to bring back what made this country strong: belief in something bigger than ourselves,” Montañez added. “That starts in our homes, our classrooms, and our communities.”

If elected, Montañez pledges to prioritize transparency, constitutional principles, and servant leadership.

“This campaign isn’t about me — it’s about you,” Montañez said. “It’s about building a future based on values, not vanity. And it’s about restoring the American spirit that lives in every Texan I meet.”

About Monty Montañez

Monty Montañez is a combat veteran, small business owner, husband, and father. He is running to represent Texas’s 32nd Congressional District. His platform centers on faith, family, freedom, and service.

The Oath Never Ends: Monty Montañez’s Promise to Texas and America

