Bobbie Shaw Chance Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award; Nominates Larry Namer for Prestigious Honor

Bobbie Chance and Larry Namer Receiving Awards at the Los Angeles Tribune International Film Festival Bobbie Chance and Larry Namer Award Acceptance Dawna Campbell with Bobbie Chance and Angela Kung, The Rise of the Lioness Bobbie Chance, with CEO of the Los Angeles Tribune, Moe Rock, and Larry Namer Bobbie Chance with Executive Producer Dawna Campbell

d icon Bobbie Shaw Chance earns a Lifetime Achievement Award, honoring her artistry and mentorship while spotlighting visionary Larry Namer.

Her lifetime of contributions aligns with and reinforces the Tribune's mission to honor voices that influence and shape the next generation.” — Dawna Campbell

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles Tribune proudly announces that Bobbie Shaw Chance, legendary Hollywood actress and acclaimed acting coach, was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the inaugural Los Angeles Tribune International Film Festival. Chance, a name synonymous with powerful mentorship and authentic artistry, has also nominated Larry Namer, founder of E! Entertainment and visionary behind the careers of the Kardashians, Ryan Seacrest, and The Osbournes for recognition at the festival.

The award celebrates Chance’s extraordinary contributions to Hollywood and the performing arts. Beginning her cinematic career in the golden era of 1960s cinema, Chance appeared in iconic films such as Beach Blanket Bingo, Ski Party, and How to Stuff a Wild Bikini. She shared screens with Frankie Avalon and Annette Funicello, captivating audiences with a magnetic blend of charm and confidence. Some of the acclaimed actors Chance has coached include Scarlett Johansson, Ryan Reynolds, and Drew Barrymore.

Decades later, Chance has cemented her influence as one of Hollywood’s most respected acting coaches through her acclaimed studio, Hollywood Actor’s Showcase, guiding countless performers from aspiring talent to A-list stars.

“Bobbie Shaw Chance embodies courage, creativity, and leadership,” said Moe Rock, CEO of the Los Angeles Tribune. “This Lifetime Achievement Award honors decades of artistic advocacy and mentorship. Bobbie’s nomination of Larry Namer reflects a commitment to recognizing leaders who have shaped the entertainment industry in profound ways.”

Chance’s philosophy has guided generations of performers: “You can’t buy it. You can’t fake it. You gotta be it to become it.” She instills principles of self-expression at Hollywood Actor’s Showcase. These qualities resonate deeply with the themes of The Rise of the Lioness: The Power of Feminine Leadership, a new documentary produced by the Los Angeles Tribune, highlighting women leaders who contribute to the redefinition of influence and legacy.

“The lioness archetype represents presence, courage, and truth,” said Bobbie Shaw Chance. “Leadership, whether in performance or in life, comes from being fully present, fully yourself. This award celebrates not only a career but a commitment to empowering others to find their voice.”

The Rise of the Lioness features insights from influential leaders, including Sharon Lechter, Sonia Choquette, and Angela Kung, Mrs. Asia USA, and explores how feminine leadership transforms cultures and communities.

The Los Angeles Tribune International Film Festival unfolded at the iconic AMC 30 Theatres in Orange, California, from August 14–16, transforming the venue into a global stage for cinematic storytelling. Over the course of three dynamic days, the festival spotlighted 33 exceptional films selected from 83 submissions representing 24 countries, each contributing a unique voice to the international conversation on film and culture. Among the distinguished moments of the event, Bobbie Chance was celebrated during the festival’s prestigious awards ceremony, honoring her enduring influence and contributions to the world of acting and entertainment.

“Bobbie Shaw Chance exemplifies the essence of leadership in the arts,” added Dawna Campbell, Executive Vice President of the Los Angeles Tribune, and Director of the Film Division. “Her lifetime of contributions aligns with and reinforces the Tribune's mission to honor voices that influence and shape the next generation."

As the Los Angeles Tribune International Film Festival continues to grow as a premier destination for cinematic excellence and cultural dialogue, honoring legends like Bobbie Shaw Chance underscores its mission to celebrate those whose work transcends screens and shapes society itself. By paying tribute not only to her extraordinary legacy but also to visionaries like Larry Namer, the festival reaffirms its commitment to storytelling that inspires, leadership that endures, and creativity that defines generations to come.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.