Intersec continues its strong growth momentum in 2025
Intersec reports strong growth in 2025, showcasing successful platform strategy and expansion in telecom and emergency services.
From a financial standpoint:
- The company reports that since emerging from the COVID period three years ago, it has achieved an average annual growth of 37% in recurring revenue (ARR). Following two years of international expansion, the 2025 fiscal year focused on renewing major contracts with existing clients, particularly to support the shift to 5G.
- Intersec has completed its transition to a subscription-based model offering recurring licenses and services across all regions where it operates: Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Africa, and remained profitable throughout this period despite a decline in total revenue, which is typical during such a transition.
From an operational standpoint:
- Intersec has played a key role in the widespread adoption of national early warning systems, particularly across Europe (Germany, Austria, Croatia, France, Luxembourg, England, Portugal, Slovenia…). This momentum continues to grow in other regions around the world.
- The company has also contributed to the modernization of emergency call systems in several countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Bangladesh, and aims to play a key role in emergency call location services, especially alongside European stakeholders who are set to upgrade their systems over the next two to three years.
- Intersec has sped up project delivery through a shift to the cloud. For instance, Slovenia’s nationwide public warning system was rolled out in just four months.
According to Yann Chevalier, CEO of Intersec:
"These results validate the strength of our vision and our strategy for sustainable growth. Our platform provides clients with the flexibility and security they need to activate new use cases at their own pace, fully addressing today’s strategic and geopolitical challenges. The fact that we consistently win projects involving at least two use cases shows that our clients recognize the value of a scalable solution that can quickly and securely accommodate new applications."
On sovereign markets, Intersec stands out as a key partner in managing and enhancing metadata. Hosted in a highly secure sovereign cloud, its platform enables clients to deploy a range of use cases through dedicated applications tailored to each sector, primarily emergency services, civil protection, law enforcement, and mobile network operators.
Intersec now operates in over 50 countries, supporting 90 operators and governments. With the launch of Intersec.AI, the French company reaffirms its commitment to innovation and to helping clients unlock the value of their data through artificial intelligence, strengthening its position as a key player in both sovereign and international markets.
