TAVA House Hires Wedding & Banquet Coordinator

Stacey Lasley. (Courtesy Photo) Official Logo Tava House Architect Rendering (Courtesy of Echo Architecture & Interiors)

Brings Creativity, Personalization, and a Keen Attention to Detail For Clients

Stacey brings a rare blend of discipline, heart, and creativity to TAVA House.” — Master Chef Victor Matthews, PhD

WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TAVA House recently announced the wedding and banquet coordinator, Stacey Lasley.Originally from Michigan, Lasley’s journey brought her to Colorado 37 years ago through her service in the United States Air Force. Known for hosting specialized celebrations for family, especially her five children and friends, it was a natural step years ago, when a friend invited her to help build a venue from the ground up and learn wedding planning at this start-up.Lasley has planned and managed events across a broad spectrum—including collaborations, serving the military, government agencies, and the private sector—handling everything from luxury affairs to large-scale and intimate gatherings.“I’m so excited about guiding couples and families through the entire planning journey at TAVA House, from envisioning their day to seeing it realized,” shared Lasley. “I thoroughly enjoy helping clients personalize their celebrations and being part of these once-in-a-lifetime moments is what makes my work so fulfilling.”Lasley feels that the most important aspect of TAVA House strength as an event venue is its capacity that’s not overwhelmingly large, plus the facility has gorgeous indoor and outdoor areas, offering the perfect balance of intimacy and luxury.“Guests won’t lose that 'wow' factor because the guest list will be artfully curated,” said Lasley. “Pikes Peak’s unique setting is such a defining feature of TAVA House, and I will bring it into the guest experience by intentionally planning the event timeline, layout, and atmosphere around those iconic views. From ceremony placement to transition moments and even menu presentations on the patios, I aim to create touchpoints where couples and guests can pause and appreciate the beauty of the setting.”“Stacey brings a rare blend of discipline, heart, and creativity to TAVA House,” said Chef Victor Matthews. “Her Air Force service, her years of hands-on experience building and operating venues, and her genuine love for bringing people together make her the perfect partner for our culinary and hospitality vision. At TAVA House, every celebration is meant to feel intentional, personal, and unforgettable—and Stacey has an exceptional ability to guide couples and families through that journey with confidence, warmth, and care.”Lasley’s approach to guiding couples from their first tour to their big day is a focus on building trust from the first tour by providing transparent information, attentive communication, and thoughtful recommendations. “From there, I guide couples through each part of the planning process with check-ins and logistics support. I want them to feel confident, cared for, and excited throughout the entire planning journey,” said Lasley.“Future clients should know that I bring decades of experience, a calm and organized presence, and a true passion for planning. Whether it’s an intimate gathering or a large-scale event, I take the time to understand their vision and execute every detail with intention and care.”In her spare time, Lasley enjoys learning about historical architecture, loves old houses, and spending time with her grandchildren, especially cherishing family moments that inspire her both personally and professionally.Groundbreaking for construction on the Tava House on the 6.63-acre Woodland Station site in downtown Woodland Park was on September 19, 2024. Thanks to local Woodland Park resident Derek Waggoner, the chief executive officer of Tava House Properties, and his group of local investors, including his wife Nicole, Mark and Mary Jean Weaver, Mary and Alan Sekowski, Philip and Deborah Waggoner, and Master Chef Victor Matthews, PhD. and Rhianna Matthews; all local residents.Construction Management Firm: Thomas General Contractors, based in Colorado SpringsArchitect: Echo Architecture and Interiors, also based in Colorado Springs.TAVA House is accepting booking now for Weddings Banquets and more. Call: 719-428-5352.On-site dining is scheduled for Spring 2026.Tava House is named for “Tava,” the original name for Pikes Peak from the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe meaning “Mountain of the Sun.”Website: https://tavahouse.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tavahouse X: https://x.com/tavahouse TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@tavahousewp1 -30-

