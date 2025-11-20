Spectrum Advanced Launches as Holding Company for Specialty Manufacturing and Technology Solutions

Bringing together Fluoron, Radiant Cleaning Systems, and AEGIS Advanced Performance Coatings under one unified organization

ELKTON, MD, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spectrum Advanced has officially launched as a new holding company designed to unite a portfolio of specialty manufacturing and technology brands into one integrated organization. The company’s portfolio includes Fluoron Radiant Cleaning Systems , and AEGIS Advanced Performance Coatings, three industry-leading businesses known for high-performance materials, industrial cleaning systems, and engineered protective coatings.For decades, customers have relied on Fluoron for its engineering expertise and best-in-class fluoropolymer solutions. With the addition of Radiant Cleaning Systems and AEGIS Advanced Performance Coatings, Spectrum Advanced now expands that value, offering customers an aligned suite of specialty products and technical capabilities through a single organizational structure.“This is a pivotal moment for our organization and our customers,” said Matthew Lippmann, CEO of Spectrum Advanced. “By bringing together these specialized companies under the Spectrum Advanced umbrella, we are better positioned to serve our clients with a broader range of high-performance products and technical expertise without sacrificing the focus and quality they’ve come to expect.”The Spectrum Advanced portfolio includes:Fluoron provides fluoropolymer-based heat-shrinkable roll covers that improve industrial roller performance by reducing contamination, enhancing product quality, and boosting machine throughput.Radiant Cleaning Systems delivers advanced industrial cleaning services that reduce machine downtime and improve process efficiency.AEGIS Advanced Performance Coatings applies high-quality non-stick and corrosion-resistant coatings for critical applications.Together, these companies strengthen the Spectrum Advanced mission: delivering precision-engineered solutions that solve complex challenges across industries such as aerospace, manufacturing, energy, and healthcare.For more information about Spectrum Advanced and its family of companies, visit spectrumadvanced.com

