RECESS!! The Experience Debuts NYC’s Most Interactive & Surreal Birthday Party & Corporate Event Venue at Empire Outlets

Now Booking Customizable Birthday Parties, Corporate Holiday Events, & Private Immersive Rentals

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RECESS!! The Experience —New York City’s most interactive, otherworldly fun zone is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly customizable birthday party and corporate event offerings at Empire Outlets. Since opening in September, RECESS!! has quickly become one of NYC’s most buzz-worthy immersive attractions, inviting guests of all ages into a vibrant neon playground where imagination, movement, and pure joy take center stage.One-of-a-kind Birthday Parties and Other CelebrationsNow, in addition to the 5-star attraction open to the public, companies, families, and groups can celebrate inside an awesome, surreal world of color, light, and dynamic adventure crafted to transform every event into a memory-making explosion of fun.With highly customizable, “zero stress” booking options, families can tailor their party with private rooms, exclusive experiences, bonus activities, and special add-ons that make every celebration one-of-a-kind. RECESS!! handles all the details.Corporate Holiday Parties & Team Events, Reinvented: RECESS!! also introduces a refreshing alternative for corporate teams tired of the same old banquet halls and meeting rooms. Companies can now host:-Corporate holiday parties-Team-building events-Client entertainment-Brand activations-Full-venue private rentalsCustomizable packages include private areas, curated head-to-head & team challenges, creative integrations, and photo-ready installations perfect for content and camaraderie.It’s high-energy. It’s immersive. It’s unforgettable.Situated inside Empire Outlets, just steps from both the Staten Island Ferry and NYC Ferry terminals, RECESS!! is an easy, scenic trip from Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, northern New Jersey, and Staten Island. For those arriving by ferry, stunning harbor views on the relaxing ride over add to the magic.Booking Now Open: RECESS!! is now accepting reservations for birthday parties, corporate holiday events, team outings, and private rentals. Groups are encouraged to book early to secure preferred dates throughout the holiday season and beyond.For more information or to reserve your celebration date, visit RECESS!! The Experience at recessxp.com About RECESS!! The ExperienceRECESS!! is NYC’s newest, most interactive, all-ages fun zone—an immersive, neon-splashed playground designed for kids & adults, best enjoyed with family & friends. Born from the idea that we all could use a break from our screens and spend more time engaging with each other, RECESS!! turns play into art with air-powered projectiles, glowing, blacklight arenas, hidden passageways, kinetic dreamscapes, and more than 20 mind-bending installations. Located at Empire Outlets, just steps from the Staten Island Ferry, RECESS!! offers weekend admission, memorable birthday parties, and customizable corporate events. Step into the fun at recessxp.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.