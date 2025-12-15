Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of December 15, 2025
Education & Workforce
On Tuesday, December 16, the Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education will hold a hearing called "Benched: The Crisis in American Youth Sports and Its Cost to Our Future."
On Wednesday, December 17, the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions will hold a hearing called "Ensuring Union Leaders Represent Members, Not Agendas."
Energy & Commerce
On Tuesday, December 16, the Subcommittee on Communications & Technology will hold a hearing called "Legislative Improvements to Public Safety Communications in the United States."
On Wednesday, December 17, the Subcommittee on Oversight & Investigations will hold a hearing called "Examining Biosecurity at the Intersection of AI and Biology."
On Thursday, December 18, the Subcommittee on the Environment will hold a hearing called "Examining the Impact of EPA’s CERCLA Designation for Two PFAS Chemistries and Potential Policy Responses to Superfund Liability Concerns."
Financial Services
On Tuesday, December 16, the Committee on Financial Services will hold a full committee markup on 21 pieces of legislation.
On Wednesday, December 17, the Committee on Financial Services will continue their full committee markup on 21 pieces of legislation.
Foreign Affairs
On Tuesday, December 16, the Europe Subcommittee will hold a hearing titled, “Hybrid Warfare in Europe Against U.S. Interests: Moscow and Beijing’s Playbook.”
On Wednesday, December 17, the Western Hemisphere Subcommittee will hold a hearing titled, “Mexico’s Relationships with the Region.”
Homeland Security
On Wednesday, December 17, the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection and the Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability will hold a joint hearing titled "The Quantum, AI, and Cloud Landscape: Examining Opportunities, Vulnerabilities, and the Future of Cybersecurity."
On Wednesday, December 17, the Task Force on Enhancing Security for Special Events in the United States will hold a hearing titled, “A Scourge Against Humanity: Addressing Human Trafficking at Mass Gatherings.”
On Thursday, December 18, the Committee on Homeland Security will hold a full committee hearing titled, “Member Day.”
House Administration
On Wednesday, December 17, the Subcommittee on Modernization and Innovation will hold a hearing titled, “The Future of Constituent Engagement with Congress.”
House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence
On Tuesday, December 16, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold a closed deposition.
On Thursday, December 18, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold a full committee closed hearing called "Examining the Intelligence Community's use of Commercial Information."
Judiciary
On Tuesday, December 16, the Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust will hold a hearing called "Anti-American Antitrust: How Foreign Governments Target U.S. Businesses."
On Tuesday, December 16, the Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government will hold a hearing called "Partisan and Profitable: The SPLC’s Influence on Federal Civil Rights Policy."
On Wednesday, December 17, the Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance will hold a hearing called "Protecting Consumers and Businesses: Confronting Organized Retail Crime."
On Wednesday, December 17, the Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement will hold a hearing called "The Impacts of Temporary Protected Status."
Natural Resources
On Tuesday, December 16, the Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:
- H.R. 301, the Geothermal Energy Opportunity (GEO) Act (Maloy)
- H.R. 398, the Geothermal Cost-Recovery Authority Act of 2025 (Ocasio-Cortez)
- H.R. 1077, the Streamlining Thermal Energy through Advanced Mechanisms (STEAM) Act (Lee)
- H.R. 1687, the Committing Leases for Energy Access Now (CLEAN) Act (Fulcher)
- H.R. 5576, the Enhancing Geothermal Production on Federal Lands Act (Fulcher)
- H.R. 5587, the Harnessing Energy At Thermal Sources (HEATS) Act (Kim)
- H.R. 5617, the Geothermal Gold Book Development Act (Ansari)
- H.R. 5631, the Geothermal Ombudsman for National Deployment and Optimal Reviews Act (Hurd)
- H.R. 5638, the Geothermal Royalty Reform Act (Kennedy)
- H.R. 1897, the ESA Amendments Act of 2025 (Westerman)
- H.R. 4284, the Small Cemetery Conveyance Act (Leger Fernandez)
- H.R. 5103, the Make the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful Act (McGuire)
- H.R. 5910, To authorize leases of up to 99 years for land held in trust for federally recognized Indian Tribes (Hageman)
Oversight and Government Reform
On Wednesday, December 17, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform will hold a full committee "Member Day" hearing.
Rules
On Monday, December 15, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:
- H.R. 4776, the SPEED Act (Westerman)
- H.R. 1366, the Mining Regulatory Clarity Act (Amodei)
- H.R. 3616, the Reliable Power Act (Balderson)
- H.R. 3632, the Power Plant Reliability Act of 2025 (Griffith)
- H.R. 4371, the Kayla Hamilton Act (Fry)
- H.R. 845, the Pet and Livestock Protection Act (Boebert)
- H.R. 498, the Do No Harm in Medicaid Act (Crenshaw)
- H.R. 3492, the Protect Children's Innocence Act (Greene)
- H.R. ____, the Lower Health Care Premiums for All Americans Act (Miller-Meeks)
Science, Space, and Technology
On Thursday, December 18, the Subcommittee on Investigations and Oversight will hold a hearing called "Research Security: Examining the Implementation of the CHIPS and Science Act and NSPM-33."
Small Business
On Tuesday, December 16, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee hearing called "American Resilience: Examining the SBA Disaster Assistance Program."
Transportation and Infrastructure
On Tuesday, December 16, the Subcommittee on Aviation will hold a hearing titled “The State of American Aviation.”
On Tuesday, December 16, the Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation will hold a hearing titled “Changes in Maritime Technology: Can the Coast Guard Keep Up?”
On Wednesday, December 17, the Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment will hold a hearing titled “Water Resources Development Act of 2026: Stakeholder Priorities.”
Veterans Affairs
On Monday, December 15, the Subcommittee on Technology Modernization will hold an oversight hearing titled, “Ready, Set, Go-Live: Assessing VA’s EHR Modernization Deployment Readiness.”
On Tuesday, December 16, the Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity will hold an oversight hearing titled, “Detrimental Delays: Reviewing Payment Failures in VA’s Education Programs.”
