House Republican Leadership Statement on Passage of the Lower Health Care Premiums for All Americans Act

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Speaker Johnson, Whip Emmer, Chairwoman McClain, and Congresswoman Miller-Meeks released a statement after House Republicans passed the Lower Health Care Premiums for All Americans Act:

“Today, House Republicans voted to lower health care costs for all Americans. Every House Democrat voted against it. After months of empty ‘affordability’ rhetoric and forcing the longest government shutdown in American history, Democrats once again rejected a valuable, common-sense solution to address the unaffordability they created with their own health insurance law – the Unaffordable Care Act.

“House Republicans are taking meaningful action to fix what Democrats broke. For too long, Democrats have forced hardworking American taxpayers to bail out big health insurance companies for hundreds of billions of dollars. Meanwhile, Americans are left paying for increasingly expensive care with fewer choices, lower quality, and worse health outcomes. They broke America’s health care system and with today’s vote, Democrats have abandoned a critical opportunity to fix their own failed law.

“The Lower Health Care Premiums for All Americans Act puts patients first. It does exactly what its title promises and more: lowers premium costs, expands access to affordable, quality care, gives every American more options and flexibility to choose coverage that is best for their needs, and brings greater transparency to the health care system. It delivers twice the cost reduction of the Democrats’ temporary, COVID-era enhanced subsidies and brings those costs down for ALL Americans – not just some. House Republicans are working to fix what is broken, restore integrity in our nation’s health care system, and lower the cost of health care for every citizen.”

###