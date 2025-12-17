The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Wednesday, December 17, 2025

In 2010, Democrats implemented the Affordable Care Act – more accurately called the Unaffordable Care Act – with the promise that it would lower premiums and health care costs and allow people to keep their existing plans and doctors. Instead, it did the opposite. Since the Unaffordable Care Act took effect, premiums have increased for American workers and families by 80 percent.

To cover up for their failure and broken promises, Democrats send hundreds of billions of dollars to insurance companies to mask the high cost of the Unaffordable Care Act, keeping Americans trapped in a broken program. Democrats are focused on the 7 percent of Americans on Obamacare, while House Republicans are working to deliver better choices and premiums for ALL Americans.

Today, House Republicans are bringing forward legislation to reform the health care system Democrats broke by providing better choices for workers and families, boosting competition, and increasing transparency to lower health care costs for every American. Our legislation includes provisions to:

Codify and expand Association Health Plans and CHOICE Arrangements, providing small businesses and employees more affordable health care options, and safeguard stop-loss insurance for small employers

Allocate money for Cost-Sharing Reductions (CSRs) that lower premiums in the individual market by more than 12 percent

Demand transparency from pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) with employers so small businesses can negotiate better deals and lower costs for workers

It’s time to actually help ALL Americans have better choices and lower health care premiums by working to fix the problems Democrats created with Obamacare.

H.R. 6703, the Lower Health Care Premiums for All Americans Act, sponsored by Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, reforms our health care system by improving health care options, expanding choice for workers and families, lowering premiums for all Americans, and increasing transparency and competition in health care.

House Republicans will continue to fight to fix what Democrats broke and make health care more affordable and efficient for all Americans.



In recent years, some U.S. medical institutions have begun pushing health care based in radical ideology when it comes to treating children.

Taking an “affirmation only” approach, these woke, so-called health care professions instruct doctors, parents, therapists and teachers to simply begin transitioning treatments like puberty-blockers, hormones, and more extreme procedures, instead of considering other potential contributing factors like mental health conditions.

The radical and politically-motivated “gender-affirming care” agenda can have devastating, irreversible effects on children, including infertility and mutilation from sex-change surgeries. It’s dangerous and ridiculous to allow a child who can’t vote or attend an R-rated movie to decide to permanently alter his or her body. House Republicans are bringing forward legislation to protect American children from dangerous gender transition treatments.

H.R. 3492, the Protect Children’s Innocence Act, sponsored by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, makes it a crime for doctors to perform genital or bodily mutilation or chemical castration sex-change procedures on minors.

House Republicans will always fight to protect our children from dangerous, politically-motived medical care that could harm them for life.