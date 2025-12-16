The Leader’s Floor Lookout: Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Many baseload power plants are being forced to prematurely retire thanks to burdensome Democrat policies and state and federal regulations designed to replace baseload generation with intermittent wind and solar. Due to the growth of artificial intelligence data centers, domestic manufacturers, and general electrification, electricity demand is booming, placing strain on the American electric grid.

As these power plants close while power demands spike, America’s energy supply is left vulnerable, along with the millions of Americans who rely on it to keep their lights on. Additionally, the risk for rolling blackouts and brownouts increases.

Across the country, the states with the least affordable electricity are the same states with the most forceful “Green New Scam” standards. Unfortunately, as the grid spans across state lines, one state’s decision to prematurely close a power plant also impacts the reliability and affordability in neighboring states.

Today, House Republicans are bringing forward legislation that gives plants additional authority to contest their closure if it impacts the affected area’s ability to supply power and hurts electric reliability. Under Section 207 of the Federal Power Act, this important legislation would allow a Regional Transmission Organization or a state Public Utility Commission to request an order from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to remain open and allocate costs until a reliable fix is implemented.

Rep. Morgan Griffith’s legislation, H.R. 3632, the Power Plant Reliability Act, addresses the premature retirements of baseload power plants by allowing states and regional operators to contest proposed closures on power plants in neighboring states if the closure could impact electric reliability and affordability.

House Republicans will continue working to keep the lights on for American families by allowing FERC to mitigate plant retirements and keep our bulk power system strong.

In 2022, 20-year-old Kayla Hamilton was tragically and brutally murdered by Walter Javier Martinez. Martinez, a 17-year-old illegal migrant, was in the U.S. as an Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC) and was released to a sponsor by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) without any background checks being completed.

Because proper background checks did not occur prior to his release, it wasn’t until later that authorities discovered Martinez – who was from El Salvador – had a criminal history and was affiliated with the MS-13 gang. He even confessed to having committed four murders and two rapes, as well as other crimes. In April, Martinez was sentenced to 70 years in prison.

Under the Biden Administration, the number of UACs crossing the border and being released into the U.S. reached all time highs: around 465,000 UACs were released to sponsors during President Biden’s time in office. Due to the surge, the previous administration relaxed safety procedures and protections, such as background checks and file reviews for children and sponsors, prioritizing placing UACs quickly versus placing them safely.

The failure to properly screen UACs and their sponsors incentivizes increased illegal border crossings, results in the trafficking and exploitation of UACs, and threatens the safety of innocent Americans like Kayla Hamilton.

Walter Javier Martinez should have never been released into our country, and Kayla Hamilton should still be here today. House Republicans are bringing legislation to ensure thorough background checks are conducted on UACs and potential sponsors before their placement, keeping Americans safe from dangerous UACs and protecting UACs from exploitation.

Rep. Russell Fry’s legislation, H.R. 4371, the Kayla Hamilton Act, requires HHS contact the consulate or embassy of a UAC’s home country to ascertain criminal history or gang affiliation for UACs aged 12 or older, requires background checks on potential UAC sponsors and adult members of their household, instructs HHS to screen for gang tattoos and place UACs with gang tattoos or ties in secure facilities, and prevents UAC placement with sponsors who are illegal immigrants.

House Republicans are working to keep dangerous criminals out of our communities and ensure American families are safe.