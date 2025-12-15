AKFA Aluminum Solutions Opens First U.S. Facility in Bowling Green, Marking First Uzbekistani Manufacturer

AKFA Aluminum Solutions to Establish High-Tech, Sustainable Manufacturing in Bowling Green, Creating 331 Kentucky Jobs as First U.S. Uzbekistani Manufacturer

This announcement introduces a new international partner to the commonwealth and is an important step for U.S. and Uzbekistan trade relations. It also creates 331 new jobs for Kentuckians.” — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear

BOWLING GREEN, KY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BOWLING GREEN, KY — December, 15, 2026 — In a historic milestone for international manufacturing and U.S.–Uzbekistani business relations, AKFA Aluminum Solutions US LLC — a division of Uzbekistan’s AKFA Group — announced a major investment that will create 331 jobs with the establishment of its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The project marks the first time an Uzbekistani company has launched manufacturing operations in the United States.AKFA’s decision positions Kentucky as the gateway for AKFA Group’s North American expansion and underscores Bowling Green’s continued emergence as a competitive destination for global investment. The new facility will serve as a full-cycle production hub, featuring advanced extrusion, anodizing, and finishing capabilities aligned with U.S. energy and environmental standards.This announcement not only introduces a new international partner to South Central Kentucky, but it also represents a breakthrough for U.S.–Uzbekistan trade relations and global supply chain development.“Kentucky’s historic economic momentum has been fueled by our incredible workforce and our ability to attract companies from across the globe,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “This announcement from AKFA Aluminum Solutions introduces a new international partner to the commonwealth and is an important step for U.S. and Uzbekistan trade relations. Even better, it also creates 331 new jobs for Kentuckians. I want to thank the company for believing in Kentucky for their first U.S. operation and look forward to their future success.”The company’s new facility will serve as a full-cycle production hub, featuring advanced extrusion, anodizing and finishing capabilities aligned with U.S. energy and environmental standards. AKFA’s first U.S. operation will integrate recycled aluminum billets and energy-efficient systems to support a low-carbon supply chain — reinforcing the region’s growing reputation in sustainable, advanced manufacturing.“This is more than a facility — it is a bridge between two nations,” said Ilhom Abiev, representative of AKFA Aluminum Solutions US LLC. “We chose Kentucky because it offers everything we value — strategic location, skilled talent, and a forward-looking community that believes in innovation. This investment represents not only growth for our company, but a relationship built on trust, technology and shared opportunity. It is also important to highlight the role of highly qualified professionals, including Mirolim Mirmukhsinov, Sales Representative; Shakhzod Saidov, Business Development Manager; Denis Ermalaev, Technical Director; and Sanjar Sayidov, Production Manager, whose expertise has strengthened our project team in meeting strategic targets.”AKFA Aluminum Solutions U.S. LLC operates the aluminum division of AKFA Group, one of Central Asia’s largest industrial companies with more than 8,000 employees across 20 facilities. AKFA Group produces up to 100,000 tons of product annually, supplying materials for global markets including construction, transportation, and renewable energy.AKFA’s Bowling Green facility will integrate recycled aluminum billets and energy-efficient systems to support a low-carbon supply chain — reinforcing the region’s growing reputation in sustainable, advanced manufacturing.“We are excited to welcome AKFA Aluminum Solutions to the Kentucky Transpark. We look forward to working with them as they ramp up operations in the coming months. We know they will be a valuable addition to our growing industrial community,” said Dewayne McDonald, president and CEO of Warren RECC.Heidi Smith, vice president of Economic Development at Tennessee Valley Authority, noted the collaboration that made this project possible: "Working in partnership with the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, and Warren RECC is a testament to our shared commitment to fostering economic growth in the region. AKFA's establishment here not only represents impactful investment but also the creation of new job opportunities for our community. TVA is proud to support companies that contribute to the prosperity and vibrancy of our region."“This project reflects the power of collaboration and a shared vision for the future,” said Judge-Executive Doug Gorman of Warren County. “With AKFA, we’re not just adding jobs — we’re building new connections across continents and proving that South Central Kentucky is ready to compete and win in the global economy.”Local and regional leaders praised the project as a defining moment for South Central Kentucky.“AKFA’s decision to locate in Bowling Green sends a powerful message about who we are as a community,” said Mayor Todd Alcott. “We’re a city that welcomes global innovators, values hard work, and builds the partnerships that make world-class projects possible.”“AKFA’s decision to locate in the Kentucky Transpark reinforces the park’s role as a magnet for innovative, global manufacturers,” said Brian Mefford, Chairman of the Inter-Modal Transportation Authority. “Their presence strengthens South Central Kentucky’s position as a launchpad for international companies scaling in the U.S. market.”At the regional level, the investment further validates infrastructure, logistics, and workforce development efforts that have attracted world-class employers.Meredith Rozanski, interim president & CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, is excited to see this project propel Kentucky forward as a global manufacturing hub: “AKFA’s investment is transformational — not just for Bowling Green, but for Kentucky’s position on the global manufacturing map. This project represents forward-thinking, high-impact investment that aligns with our strategy: global innovation, advanced manufacturing, and quality jobs for our residents.”Year to date, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce has announced 13 economic development projects in South Central Kentucky, totaling $351.4 million in capital investment creating 431 new jobs in the region. Bowling Green has also been recognized as a Top Tier 2 Metro in the United States for 13 consecutive years by Site Selection Magazine, including three #1 rankings (2018, 2023, 2024). The Chamber has also been awarded the Mac Conway Award by Site Selection Magazine which recognized the Chamber of Commerce as a Top 20 Economic Development Organization in the Country for the fourth time in five years.About AKFA Aluminum Solutions US LLCAKFA Aluminum Solutions US LLC is a division of AKFA Group, one of Central Asia’s largest industrial companies with more than 8,000 employees and exports to more than 30 countries. AKFA Aluminum Solutions operates one of the region’s most sophisticated aluminum extrusion networks, supplying materials for construction, automotive, transportation, and renewable energy markets across the globe.About South Central Kentucky Economic DevelopmentLocated at the center of a 34-state distribution area in the eastern United States, South Central Kentucky offers a strategic position for manufacturing, distribution, and emerging technology businesses. The region is within a day’s drive of 60% of the nation’s population, personal income, and manufacturing activity, making it a prime choice for companies seeking efficiency and reach. Bowling Green ranks second in the nation among top manufacturing cities, and the Bowling Green/Warren County region has secured over six billion dollars in capital investment over the past decade, resulting in more than twelve thousand new jobs. The area has also been recognized as a Top Tier 2 Metro by Site Selection Magazine for 13 consecutive years, including three #1 rankings (2018, 2023, 2024). Additionally, the Chamber has earned the Mac Conway Award as one of the Top 20 Economic Development Organizations in the United States for the fourth time in five years. To learn more, please visit https://www.southcentralky.com/

