OgMentum ARK Establishes Headquarters and R&D Hub in Bowling Green, KY

Cutting-edge fiber optics firm expands U.S. presence with new HQ, research team, and WKU partnership driving innovation and jobs

BOWLING GREEN, KY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OgMentum ARK, a newly formed technology enterprise born from the combination of two innovation-forward companies, announced today the presence of its headquarters and research & development operations in Bowling Green, Kentucky. This establishes OgMentum’s North American hub for fiber optic development and manufacturing of advanced technologies with applications across communications and sensing, addressing datacom, telecom, structural health and gas sensing in commercial and national defense markets.The project is expected to generate at least 25 high-wage jobs within the first three years, including scientists, engineers, technicians, and administrators. It is projected to generate more than $195.8 million in long-term economic impact for South Central Kentucky.“Companies from across the world are investing in Kentucky, creating good jobs for our people and showing that our state is the best place to do business,” said Kentucky Governor Beshear. “Today’s announcement from OgMentum ARK is an exciting next step for the commonwealth’s growing technology sector and for the Bowling Green community. I want to thank the company’s leadership for their belief in our state and welcome them to their New Kentucky Home.”“We are thrilled to launch OgMentum ARK in Bowling Green,” said Jake Weise, the company’s President, “This region offers the workforce, partnerships, and vision we need to innovate at scale. We are not just expanding; we are investing in a future built on talent, technology, and trust.”OgMentum ARK’s CEO, Dr. Kent Murphy, added, “over the past several months, we have had the honor of working closely with Ron Bunch, President and CEO of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, and Dr. Timothy Caboni, President of Western Kentucky University. Both bring an inspiring vision for the future of Bowling Green. We are excited to align with a community so committed to progress and collaboration, and we look forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of Bowling Green as a hub for technology and economic advancement.”The company’s new location includes both manufacturing operations and a nationally recognized research team advancing fiber optics for communications and distributed sensing.The company is actively pursuing millions of dollars in federal grant opportunities across agencies including the Department of Defense, NASA, Department of Energy, and National Science Foundation.“OgMentum ARK’s decision to plant roots in Warren County is a powerful endorsement of what our region offers,” said Warren County Judge Executive Doug Gorman. “We are not just welcoming jobs—we’re welcoming a company that is pioneering technologies with national significance. This move reflects our unwavering commitment to securing future-focused employers who bring long-term value to our residents and to Kentucky.”“This win exemplifies the kind of transformative growth that defines Bowling Green’s economic future,” said Mayor Todd Alcott. “We are proud to champion visionary companies that are advancing global innovation while investing locally. Our city is ready to provide the support, infrastructure, and talent ecosystem needed to help them thrive.”A central component of the company’s expansion is a strategic partnership with Western Kentucky University to train the next generation of technical talent in fiber optics and accelerate South Central Kentucky’s emergence as a technology and innovation center ofexcellence.“Our collaboration with OgMentum ARK embodies the essence of WKU’s mission—leveraging applied research and academic excellence to elevate South Central Kentucky,” said Dr. Timothy C. Caboni, President of Western Kentucky University. “Through this partnership, we’re building a highly specialized talent pipeline, advancing our university’s strategic priority of innovation- driven regional transformation, and laying the groundwork for meaningful public privatesynergy that benefits students, industry, and our broader community.”“We are excited to welcome OgMentum ARK to our growing business community,” said Ron Bunch, President & CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce. “Their investment in high-tech jobs aligns with our region’s strategic goals and helps cement Bowling Green’sreputation as a destination for advanced industries.”Year to date, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce has announced 3 economic development projects in South Central Kentucky, totaling $12.3 million in capital investment creating 65 new jobs in the region. Bowling Green has also been recognized as Top Tier 2 Metros in the United States for 13 consecutive years by Site Selection Magazine, including 3 #1 rankings (2018, 2023, 2024). The Chamber has also been awarded the Mac Conway Award by Site Selection Magazine which recognized the Chamber of Commerce as a Top 20 Economic Development Organization in the Country for the fourth time in five years.About OgMentum ARKOgMentum ARK is a next-generation company focused on cutting-edge fiber optics technologies addressing communications and sensing. With a combined legacy in advanced manufacturing and deep scientific research, the company aims to lead innovation in fields ranging from data communications, telecommunications and distributed sensing systems. Its new Bowling Green operations will anchor its North American strategy and drive long-term growth through strategic partnerships and regional investment.About South Central Kentucky Economic DevelopmentSouth Central Kentucky Economic Development is an entity of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, a nationally ranked 5-Star Accredited Chamber. Located at the center of a 34- state distribution area in the eastern United States, South Central Kentucky is a prime location for manufacturing, distribution, and emerging technology businesses. South Central Kentucky is within a day’s drive of 60% of the nation's population, personal income, and manufacturing businesses. Bowling Green ranks second in the United States for best manufacturing city. The Bowling Green/Warren County region has captured over six billion in capital investment in the past decade, with those companies creating more than twelve thousand new jobs. To learn more, please visit https://www.southcentralky.com/

