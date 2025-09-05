Caza Innovations Relocates Headquarters to Bowling Green, Launches Strategic R&D Partnership with WKU

High-growth tech firm Caza Innovations moves HQ to Bowling Green, partnering with WKU to expand research and innovation economy

The continued growth of our technology industry through expansion and relocation projects is creating high-wage job opportunities for Kentuckians across the state” — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear

BOWLING GREEN, KY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caza Innovations, a high-growth research and technology firm specializing in commercial applications of advanced materials, biotechnology, and data systems, announced today it will relocate its corporate headquarters to Bowling Green, Kentucky. The company is also launching a multi-faceted research and development partnership with Western Kentucky University, aligning with the university’s pursuit of R2 designation and the region’s broader innovation economy strategy.Caza’s relocation represents a major win for South Central Kentucky’s tech-based economic development efforts and will immediately support WKU’s research enterprise, commercialization activities, and applied learning opportunities for students.“The continued growth of our technology industry through expansion and relocation projects is creating high-wage job opportunities for Kentuckians across the state,” said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. “This project is a fantastic example of what collaboration and strategic partnerships can lead to here in the Commonwealth. I want to thank Caza Innovations for their belief in this state and choosing to make Kentucky their new home, and Western Kentucky University for their forward thinking and commitment to their students and building a better tomorrow.”“This collaboration reflects the kind of future-focused partnership that defines WKU’s path forward,” said Dr. Timothy C. Caboni, President of Western Kentucky University. “Caza Innovations’ decision to headquarter in Bowling Green — and to engage directly with our faculty and students — reinforces the value of our applied research mission and our region’s growing status as a destination for technology and talent. Together, we’re building the research enterprise and entrepreneurial ecosystem that will power Kentucky’s next economy.”Caza Innovations selected Bowling Green for its strategic location, access to regional talent, and proximity to WKU’s applied research assets. The partnership will focus on collaborative research, product development, commercialization initiatives, and interdisciplinary student engagement.“Caza is excited to put down roots in Bowling Green and collaborate with WKU’s world-class researchers and students,” said Dr. Kent Murphy, CEO of Caza Innovations. “We see enormous potential to unlock regional talent, accelerate product development, and help shape the next generation of research-driven entrepreneurship.”WKU’s expanding research portfolio and pursuit of a Carnegie R2 (a national designation for high research activity universities) classification have created strong momentum for partnerships across the region, positioning the university and its partners as catalysts for economic transformation.“This partnership reinforces what we already know—WKU is a catalyst for the future of South Central Kentucky,” said Warren County Judge Executive Doug Gorman. “Caza’s investment enhances the university’s research mission and further strengthens the high-tech talent pipeline critical to the Commonwealth’s competitiveness.”“This is a win for our students, our economy, and our Commonwealth,” added Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott. “It’s proof that strategic partnerships between education and innovation can unlock opportunity and drive long-term growth.”The project also signals continued success in the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce’s efforts to attract high-value employers and next-generation research firms to South Central Kentucky.“Caza Innovations’ relocation and partnership with WKU elevate Bowling Green’s profile as a magnet for innovation-driven enterprises,” said Ron Bunch, President & CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce. “This is the kind of strategic alignment that transforms regions—not just by creating jobs, but by deepening our research capacity, entrepreneurial infrastructure, and competitive edge.”Caza will be fully operational in Bowling Green by early 2026 and will begin collaborating with WKU immediately.Year to date, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce has announced 3 economic development projects in South Central Kentucky, totaling $12.3 million in capital investment, which will create 65 new jobs in the region. Bowling Green has also been recognized as a Top Tier 2 Metros in the United States for 13 consecutive years by Site Selection Magazine, including 3 #1 rankings (2018, 2023, 2024). The Chamber has also been awarded the Mac Conway Award by Site Selection Magazine, which recognized the Chamber of Commerce as a Top 20 Economic Development Organization in the Country for the fourth time in five years.About Caza InnovationsCaza Innovations is a high-impact research and development company advancing breakthrough technologies across multiple critical sectors. The company is built on a mission-driven model that identifies transformative opportunities, secures diversified funding, and converts scientific discovery into scalable commercial ventures. Caza’s innovation portfolio spans:• Artificial Intelligence (AI): Developing advanced AI tools to enhance image processing, automation, and data-driven decision-making across sectors.• Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals: Pioneering research in cancer detection and treatment, pharmaceutical innovation, and women's health — including specialized focus on the vaginal biome and endometriosis.• Alternative Energy: Advancing next-generation clean energy technologies, including hydrogen, wind, and nuclear innovations.• Telecommunications & Data Processing: Engineering cutting-edge fiber optic sensing and telecommunications systems, as well as high-performance data processing solutions.• Emerging Technologies: Continuously identifying and investing in future-focused technologies with the potential to reshape industries.About South Central Kentucky Economic Development:South Central Kentucky Economic Development is an entity of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, a nationally ranked 5-Star Accredited Chamber. Located at the center of a 34-state distribution area in the eastern United States, South Central Kentucky is a prime location for manufacturing, distribution, and emerging technology businesses. South Central Kentucky is within a day’s drive of 60% of the nation's population, personal income, and manufacturing businesses. Bowling Green ranks second in the United States for best manufacturing city. The Bowling Green/Warren County region has captured over six billion in capital investment in the past decade, with those companies creating more than twelve thousand new jobs. To learn more, please visit https://www.southcentralky.com/

