Leason Ellis Expands Executive Committee to Include Partners Lauren Emerson and Jordan Garner

Leason Ellis LLP Partners, Lauren Emerson and Jordan Garner.

Westchester-Based Intellectual Property Law Firm Welcomes Two Additional Partners to the Firm’s Executive Committee

Lauren and Jordan exemplify the qualities that define our Firm’s leadership...[and] we look forward to the insight and vision they will bring as we continue to shape the future of Leason Ellis” — Yuval Marcus

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leason Ellis is pleased to announce that Partners Lauren Emerson and Jordan Garner have been appointed to the Executive Committee of the Firm. Lauren is currently a Co-Chair of the Firm’s Trademark & Copyright Practice Group. Jordan is currently a Co-Chair of the Firm’s Patent Practice Group and a Co-Chair of the Transactions Practice Group.Lauren and Jordan’s appointments reflect the Firm’s commitment to broadening leadership opportunities and engaging partner ranks in governance and strategic decision-making. Over the past several years, the Executive Committee has worked closely with outside consultants and internal stakeholders to ensure that Leason Ellis remains well-positioned for continued success.The Executive Committee – currently composed of Yuval Marcus, Edward Ellis, David Leason, and Peter Sloane – warmly welcomes Lauren and Jordan to the leadership table. Their appointment to the Executive Committee reflects the confidence of their colleagues and their demonstrated leadership within the Firm.Managing Partner Yuval Marcus comments, “Lauren and Jordan exemplify the qualities that define our Firm’s leadership. Their talent, judgement, and commitment to our clients and culture make them outstanding additions to the Executive Committee. We look forward to the insight and vision they will bring as we continue to shape the future of Leason Ellis.”About Leason EllisLocated in White Plains, just outside New York City, Leason Ellis manages global patent, trademark, and copyright portfolios and litigates intellectual property disputes for clients of all sizes, including Fortune 100 corporations. The firm has been ranked as one of the nation’s leading IP law firms by IP Today, IAM Patent 1000, and World Trademark Review, and many of its lawyers have been recognized by Super Lawyers, Best Lawyers, and Lexology Index.Visit our website: https://leasonellis.com/

