Leading IP Law Firm Leason Ellis Moves to World-Class Gateway Building on June 23rd

Leading Intellectual Property Law Firm Leason Ellis LLP Moves to the Gateway Building in White Plains, New York on June 23rd

The firm's new offices truly reflect our approach to IP law by creating a modern and collaborative environment.” — Marlene Sauer

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Monday, June 23, 2025, intellectual property law firm Leason Ellis LLP is moving to the Gateway Building in downtown White Plains, New York at One North Lexington Avenue.The firm’s new office space reflects its commitment to providing forward-thinking legal services and outstanding client experiences. The new location in the commercial hub of Westchester County celebrates White Plains’ vibrant downtown community and is easily accessible by car, transit, and the nearby Metro-North Railroad for visitors coming in from Manhattan, Connecticut, New Jersey, and upstate New York.“We are excited to welcome our clients and employees to our new office space in the Gateway Building,” said Leason Ellis Executive Director Marlene Sauer. “The firm's new offices truly reflect our approach to IP law by creating a modern and collaborative environment. The building’s amenities along with our aesthetically pleasing and functional space design are welcome enhancements.” Yuval Marcus , Managing Partner of Leason Ellis, added, “Our new space demonstrates our commitment to the future, whether that means adopting the latest technology, embracing an office design that encourages collaboration, or ensuring our team has the resources they need to provide excellent client service.”The new office was designed by CRATE architects of Stamford, Connecticut with input from Leason Ellis’ Space Committee. Known for their clean, minimalist approach that complements agile work environments, CRATE’s team of Charles Cannizzaro, Steffany O’Neill, Anne Russo, and Fernando Febres created a bright, open design that welcomes guests and colleagues with a spacious reception area and a well-appointed coffee bar. CRATE specifically prioritized the firm’s hybrid work structure and eco-conscious footprint in their design, seamlessly integrating CRATE’s signature modern style with hoteling office and flex-work spaces, an array of IT upgrades, including state-of-the-art AV and meeting-management capabilities, and spaces for on-site collaboration.Located at One North Lexington Avenue, the Gateway Building is an 18-story, office tower in the city’s Central Business District. With recent capital investments of over $20 million, including elevator modernization and a full lobby renovation, the Gateway Building features LEED Silver certification, MERV-14 rated air filtration, and on-site conference, cafeteria and fitness facilities. The building’s Class-A designation makes it a desirable location for premier tenants, such as Leason Ellis, which is consistently rated as one of the top New York law firms for its patent, trademark, copyright, and IP litigation services.About Leason Ellis LLPLeason Ellis manages global patent, trademark, and copyright portfolios and litigates intellectual property disputes for clients of all sizes, including Fortune 100 corporations. The firm has been ranked as one of the nation’s leading IP law firms by World Intellectual Property Review, IAM Patent 1000, and World Trademark Review, and many of its lawyers have been recognized by Super Lawyers and Who’s Who Legal. Learn more at www.leasonellis.com

