Leason Ellis Announces the Appointment of Melissa Alcantara to Partner

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leason Ellis LLP, a leading intellectual property law firm , is pleased to announce that Melissa A. Alcantara has been promoted to Partner.Melissa joined Leason Ellis in September 2023 as Counsel in the Trademark and Copyright Practice Group, bringing with her more than 16 years of experience in trademark protection, counseling, licensing, prosecution and defense, and transactional work, as well as in litigation before the federal courts and the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.Melissa holds an undergraduate degree from Boston College and a law degree from American University. While in law school, she served on the American University Law Review, and she interned with the Honorable Judith M. Barzilay of the U.S. Court of International Trade. Melissa has been recognized by World Trademark Review 1000 and Super Lawyers for her enforcement and litigation talents.Prior to joining Leason Ellis, Melissa was an associate and member at Dickinson Wright in Washington, D.C.“We are thrilled to welcome Melissa to our partnership ranks at Leason Ellis,” says Yuval H. Marcus, Managing Partner and Co-Chair of the Litigation Practice Group.“She is a passionate, hard-working, and skilled attorney who will contribute a great deal as we continue to strengthen and grow our firm.”Leason Ellis also announces the appointment of Stefanie M. Garibyan to Counsel.Stefanie joined Leason Ellis in April 2021 as an Associate and has focused her practice on complex intellectual property litigation, often involving patents and trademarks, and related appeals in federal district and appellate courts, as well as on disputes over trade secrets, contracts, and licenses.She has experience before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, where she drafted successful petitions for inter partes review and made a substantive contribution to the landmark Supreme Court decision in TC Heartland v. Kraft.Stefanie received her J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School and her B.S. in Bioengineering from SUNY Binghamton. She is also admitted to the Patent Bar and has experience in IPR proceedings.Prior to joining Leason Ellis, Stefanie practiced at Hughes, Hubbard & Reed LLP as an Intellectual Property Associate.Also among the promotions at Leason Ellis are Lori L. Cooper and Dexter T. Chang, who each move from Associate to Senior Associate. Lori is a member of the Litigation Practice Group and Dexter is a member of the Patent Practice Group at the firm.“We congratulate Stefanie, Lori, and Dexter on the advancements in their careers and thank them for their ongoing work with our valued clients at Leason Ellis,” says Yuval Marcus.About Leason EllisLeason Ellis manages global patent, trademark, and copyright portfolios and litigates intellectual property disputes for clients of all sizes, including Fortune 100 corporations. The firm has been ranked as one of the nation’s leading IP law firms by IP Today, IAM Patent 1000, and World Trademark Review, and many of its lawyers have been recognized by Super Lawyers and Who’s Who Legal. Learn more at www.leasonellis.com

