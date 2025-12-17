Business Reporter: Predictive technology is paving the way for Vision Zero

How predictive traffic safety can eliminate risk before it manifests

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transoft Solutions was featured in a recent Business Reporter article exploring how AI-powered video analytics is transforming road safety management and bringing the Vision Zero goal of eliminating traffic fatalities within reach.For decades, road safety analysis has relied almost entirely on historical crash data–an approach that is reactive, incomplete and often inaccurate. Crash data frequently lacks detail, contains biases, and fails to capture emerging risks--leaving managers and planners blind to the hazards that will contribute to future injuries and fatalities. As road traffic injuries are among the top reasons of morbidity and, even more alarmingly, the leading cause of death for children and young people worldwide, relying solely on what has already gone wrong is worryingly too late.Predictive safety represents a fundamental shift in approach. Powered by AI, computer vision, advanced econometrics and high-fidelity video analytics, it moves beyond traditional systems that only count vehicles or detect simple vehicular movements. Instead, predictive safety technologies analyse real-time behaviour across all road users to forecast where and why crashes are likely to occur in the futureCentral to this approach is critical conflict analysis (CCA), which uses indicators such as post-encroachment time (PET), time-to-collision (TTC) and types of conflict to measure future collision risk and likely severity. These metrics provide objective, reliable and repeatable insights into unsafe interactions, and enables planners and managers to turn near-miss insights into actionable intelligence.“The technology disrupts decades of reliance on crashes to inform us about road user risk,” says Dr. Simon Washington, Transoft’s VP of Transportation Safety and Operations. “Video sensors combined with AI and analytics provide a level of situational awareness that traditional detectors simply can’t deliver.”To learn more about what makes a safety management and improvement system robust, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About Transoft SolutionsTransoft Solutions develops highly specialized software solutions for aviation, civil infrastructure, transportation and operational professionals. Its portfolio of road safety analysis as well as planning, simulation, modelling, and designsolutions is used by government agencies, major international airports, and top engineering and architectural design firms in over 150 countries worldwide.Transoft’s VERALYTIX is an advanced predictive road safety management platform that fundamentally transforms how transportation professionals design, build, and operate safer transportation systems. VERALYTIX sets a new benchmark for predictive safety analytics by combining advanced artificial intelligence with computer vision technology to predict where and how crashes are likely to occur.

