Business Reporter: Balancing workforce stability with economic reality

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, security workforce management solutions provider Trackforce talks about how the efficiencies achieved through digital technology deployments can ease the pressure that the growing payroll burden and high security staff turnover put on security organisations. According to the 2025 Physical Security Operations Benchmark Report , 42 per cent of providers identify turnover as their top operational challenge, with some reporting churn approaching 100 per cent. While pay rates continue to climb, coverage gaps persist and supervisors struggle to manage volatile schedules, compliance demands and increasingly complex client expectations. Despite higher wages, more than 5 per cent of overtime remains non-billable for 40 per cent of firms, cutting directly into margins.Against this backdrop, providers are looking for ways to increase visibility and accountability without expanding payroll. Modern scheduling platforms, mobile reporting tools and real-time operational dashboards are emerging as critical efficiency multipliers. When integrated with payroll, timekeeping and incident management systems, they provide a unified view of labour utilisation. But technology is not replacing people. Incentive programmes, career pathways and training and certification remain the top retention strategies, strengthening morale and improving service quality. By combining human investment with connected digital tools, physical security firms can stabilise their workforce, enhance transparency for clients and maintain operational performance without raising payroll.To learn about the digital technologies that can enable workforce management, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About TrackforceTrackforce stands at the forefront of the physical security industry, combining over forty years of collective security expertise with cutting-edge innovation. Its end-to-end cloud platform and open API ecosystem empowers guarding companies and corporate enterprises across more than fifty countries to protect their assets, people and operations with unmatched efficiency and effectiveness.

