Business Reporter: People must be at the centre for international assignments to succeed

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New research from AXA Global Healthcare reveals why people-focused mobility strategies are becoming essential for businesses worldwide. Chief Growth Officer, Karim Idilby, explores these findings further in an article published on Business Reporter, highlighting how organisations must evolve their approach to meet rising employee expectations.International assignments have long helped organisations expand their global footprint, exchange expertise and build resilience. Yet AXA Global Healthcare’s new World of Work report shows that in 2025, global mobility looks markedly different from just a few years ago. Drawing on eight years of insights from HR leaders and international assignees, AXA’s research reveals that overseas placements have not only rebounded since the pandemic but evolved to meet new economic realities and rising employee expectations. While long-term assignments remain central to business strategy, AXA finds that shorter, more agile placements are gaining momentum. At the same time, digital-nomad working is rapidly becoming mainstream, with three in four HR decision-makers expecting the model to grow over the next five years.The report underscores that today’s assignees expect holistic, people-centred support throughout the entire lifecycle of a placement. Practical relocation support including preparation, logistics and repatriation, though still important, is no longer enough. Employees increasingly value cultural integration and stronger wellbeing provisions – particularly support for family members, whether they accompany the assignee or remain in their home country. Yet delivering this support comes amid rising costs, with the average investment per assignment having increased by 58 per cent since AXA Global Healthcare first conducted its research in 2017. AXA’s World of Work report helps employers focus budgets where they matter most, highlighting clear opportunities to design global mobility programmes that are more adaptable, more people-focused and better prepared for the future.To learn more about how businesses can design international assignments that create better value, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About AXA Global HealthcareAXA Global Healthcare provides premium international health insurance to individuals and businesses worldwide and has been protecting the healthcare needs of globally mobile citizens for more than 60 years. Offering cross-border health insurance to businesses and private individuals, we support customers living in more than 200 countries. Our constantly evolving propositions build upon decades of experience in global healthcare and the local knowledge and capabilities of AXA’s healthcare businesses across the world. We offer customers care and support though a global virtual doctor service, second medical opinion and personal case management services, as well as evacuation and repatriation assistance. And to make sure customers get speedy access to medical treatment wherever they are in the world, they have access to AXA’s global medical network of over 2 million healthcare providers.

