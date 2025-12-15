CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Louisville, KY

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet is enhancing its presence to provide in-home pet euthanasia services in Louisville, KY , by adding a new licensed veterinarian. The company provides the service through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best option for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Amy Lutgen DeWitt joins Dr. Katie Todd to serve Louisville and the surrounding cities.“It is my wish that every family in Louisville become aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet. “As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift.”Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Bethany Hsia, and Dr. Gary Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. Amy Lutgen DeWitt, a small animal veterinarian with over 20 years of experience, has spent her career caring for pets and the families who love them. Born in Indiana and raised in Wisconsin, she earned her undergraduate degree in Biology from the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire and her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine in 2005. She currently lives in Charlestown, IN, with her husband, three children, and two dogs.“I’ve always had a deep love for animals and an interest in science and medicine,” says Dr. DeWitt. “That combination eventually led me to pursue a career in veterinary medicine. Over the past 20 years, I’ve had the privilege of caring for countless pets and building meaningful relationships with the people who love them. Witnessing the human-animal bond has been the most rewarding part of my career.”“In the Louisville and Southern Indiana community, pets are truly part of the family,” she continues. “It is important to have someone who can help bring compassionate end-of-life care directly to the families that live here. Partnering with CodaPet allows me to focus on compassionate care while reaching families who need it most. I am able to offer in-home euthanasia so that families can say goodbye in a peaceful, familiar space.”Dr. DeWitt believes that saying goodbye to a beloved pet should be as gentle and peaceful as possible. Her dedication to providing compassionate, in-home care ensures that pets can pass surrounded by comfort, familiarity, and the people who love them most, honoring the profound bond they share.Dr. DeWitt serves Louisville, New Albany, Jeffersonville, Seymour, Madison, North Vernon, Clarksville, Sellersburg, Charlestown, Corydon, Salem, Scottsburg, Georgetown, Floyds Knobs, and the surrounding areas.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $325 in Louisville. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $25 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

