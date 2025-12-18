Red Piranha Introduces AI-Driven Wi-Fi 7 and 5G Solutions to the Crystal Eye Ecosystem

Red Piranha's new AI-Driven Wi-Fi 7 and 5G Solutions 4×4×4 AI-Powered Wi-Fi 7 Access Point FWA 5G Outdoor CPE

Red Piranha unveils new connectivity solutions as part of the Crystal Eye 6.0 ecosystem: the 4×4×4 AI-Powered Wi-Fi 7 Access Point and the FWA 5G Outdoor CPE.

Connectivity is central to security & operations. With AI-powered Wi-Fi 7 & rugged outdoor 5G, Crystal Eye enables secure, high-performance networking where traditional infrastructure cannot operate.” — Adam Bennett, CEO, Red Piranha

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Piranha, Australia’s leading developer and manufacturer of advanced cybersecurity solutions, has released Crystal Eye 6.0 with new high-performance connectivity solutions as part of the Crystal Eye 6.0 ecosystem: the 4×4×4 AI-Powered Wi-Fi 7 Access Point and the FWA 5G Outdoor CPE. Revealed at the company’s December global partner launch event last week, the new devices are designed to deliver secure, high-speed connectivity across enterprise, industrial, and remote environments.Adam Bennett (CEO), George Boulis (Sales General Manager), and Zayd Bhyat (Product Manager) demonstrated how the new Wi-Fi 7 and 5G solutions extend Crystal Eye beyond security appliances into next-generation network infrastructure.The 4×4×4 AI-Powered Wi-Fi 7 Access Point delivers:1. Tri-band Wi-Fi 7 with 4×4 antennas on each band2. Multi-gigabit throughput with ultra-low latency3. AI-driven optimisation for coverage, interference management, and load balancing4. High-density performance for enterprise, industrial, and remote deployments5. Seamless integration with the Crystal Eye Threat Detection, Investigation and Response (TDIR) for visibility and controlDesigned for environments where performance and reliability are critical, the Wi-Fi 7 access point is ideal for high-density enterprise networks, industrial sites, and remote operations that require consistent, high-capacity wireless connectivity.The FWA 5G Outdoor CPE delivers:1. High-speed 5G connectivity where fibre is unavailable or impractical2. Ruggedised, weatherproof construction for harsh outdoor environments3. Stable and reliable connectivity for remote and rugged sites4. Flexible use as a primary or backup WAN connection5. Support for mining, agriculture, temporary sites, and field deploymentsAt the Crystal Eye 6.0 launch, Red Piranha also highlighted partner enhancements, including 15% commissions, premium discounts of up to 30%, and the upcoming Network Engineering Credit Program, scheduled for Q1 2026. New hardware platforms were also featured, extending performance and deployment options across tactical, industrial, and remote environments.Crystal Eye 6.0 also includes:1. Deployment Modes for faster, accurate, use-case-specific setup.2. Stronger behavioural analytics to detect advanced and covert threats.3. Mandatory High Availability redundancy with manual failover control.4. SNMPv2c monitoring across distributed and multi-site environments.5. Bridge interface support for transparent inline deployment.6. Expanded Declarative Authorisation Service with Kubernetes integration.7. Enhanced Secure Web Gateway with improved CASB, ML-driven detection, and DNS tunnelling defence.8. CMDB and Risk Register upgrades within Orchestrate for asset and risk visibility.9. Post Quantum SDWAN connectivity.Together, the new Wi-Fi 7 access point and outdoor 5G CPE reinforce Red Piranha’s strategy to deliver a unified, secure networking and threat protection platform that scales from enterprise campuses to industrial sites and remote field operations.To learn more about Crystal Eye and our extensive range of cybersecurity solutions, please visit redpiranha.net

Red Piranha Partner Event | Crystal Eye 6.0 Launch & 2026 Product Roadmap

