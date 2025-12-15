One Love Home Services Wins the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Carpenters in Kelowna, British Columbia

One Love Home Services Award Winning Carpenters in Kelowna, British Columbia

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Love Home Services has been named the recipient of the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Carpenters in Kelowna, British Columbia. This marks the third consecutive year the company has earned this prestigious recognition, having also received the award in 2023 and in 2024. This recognition honours One Love Home Services for its outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.Since 2010, One Love Home Services has been a trusted provider of carpentry and home improvement services through out the Okanagan Valley. Based out of Kelowna, British Columbia, this family-owned and operated company is dedicated to offering comprehensive solutions for home and commercial improvement needs. The owner, Brenton Morgan, brings over 30 years of hands-on expertise in carpentry and home improvement, with nearly 20 years of that experience rooted here in the Okanagan. Along with his skilled team, Brenton delivers exceptional workmanship and reliable service at fair and competitive prices. One Love Home Services specializes in a wide range of carpentry projects, including custom fencing, decks, raised garden beds, fireplaces, finish carpentry, shelving, and fully customized designs. The company also provides an extensive selection of home improvement services such as handyman work, flooring, landscaping, lawn maintenance, stone and concrete projects, renovations, furniture assembly, painting, and new construction builds. Proudly serving Kelowna and the entire Okanagan Valley, One Love Home Services remains committed to quality, professionalism, and customer satisfaction in every project.When it came time to select this year’s recipient, One Love Home Services stood out as a reputable company in the carpentry and home improvement industry. Known for its skilled, experienced and friendly team, One Love Home Services has earned a strong reputation within the Kelowna community, with glowing reviews from many satisfied clients. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from clients who were highly impressed by One Love Home Services’ communication and exceptional service:“Very professional service from start to finish. Brenton was reliable, friendly, and delivered high-quality results. Definitely recommend One Love Home Services for any project."“One Love Home Services was fantastic! Highly professional, hard-working, friendly, and consistent. We had bad water damage in our basement, and One Love Home Services fixed it up and made it look phenomenal. I'm still in love with the new bookshelves! They also re-did our back deck, which is now perfect for Okanagan summers. Would definitely recommend!""Brenton did a great job of landscaping. Last summer he did half my yard and I was very happy so this year I had him do the other half. I am very pleased with the work and the overall appearance of my new yard. Brenton is a hard worker and listened to my input. The service was great and Brenton came back after and pressure washed the driveway and left everything clean. I will have him do any additional work I need done in the future. I recommend this business."“My company required some work be completed for a very important client in the Kelowna area and I feel very fortunate to have found this company. Our project was completed, on time and on budget, with a minimum of input from our side. We will use this company without hesitation moving forward!"The One Love Home Services team consistently goes above and beyond to ensure outstanding project results for every client.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. Earning a Quality Business Award reflects a dedication to providing top-tier products and exceptional customer service.For more information about One Love Home Services, please visit the company's website Contact:Quality Business Awardssupport@qualitybusinessawards.ca

