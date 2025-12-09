Rig Outfitters & Home Store Wins the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Furniture Store in Hobbs, New Mexico

Award Winning Furniture Store in Hobbs, New Mexico

HOBBS, NM, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Furniture Store in Hobbs, New Mexico has been awarded to Rig Outfitters & Home Store. This recognition honors Rig Outfitters & Home Store for its outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of products and services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honor businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.Rig Outfitters and Home Store is a leading furniture store in Hobbs, New Mexico, recognized for its high quality selection of home furnishings and exceptional customer service. Rig Outfitters and Home Store offers a wide range of bedroom, living room, dining room, office, and youth furniture along with stylish accent pieces designed to elevate any space. As a trusted local store, Rig Outfitters and Home Store also provides appliances, mattresses, electronics, workwear, footwear, oilfield safety gear, and FR clothing, making it a one stop resource for both home and job site essentials. With a commitment to quality, convenience, and a customer focused shopping experience, this locally owned and operated business offers same day delivery options and a satisfaction guarantee. Proudly serving Hobbs and the surrounding communities, Rig Outfitters and Home Store remains dedicated to offering outstanding products and building meaningful relationships within the community.When it came time to select this year’s recipient, Rig Outfitters & Home Store stood out as a reputable furniture store. Known for its honest and friendly team, Rig Outfitters & Home Store has earned a strong reputation within the Hobbs community, with glowing reviews from many satisfied customers. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from customers who were highly impressed by Rig Outfitters & Home Store’s communication, selection, and exceptional service:“Great job helping us out Victor! Thanks Rigs for affordable quality furniture this is our second time purchasing from you all."“The girls working were super friendly, talkative and helped me find exactly what I was looking for! The plus was the store was very clean and a great atmosphere. I will most certainly be back!"“I had an amazing experience at this store thanks to Maria! From the moment I walked in, she greeted me with a warm smile. She listened carefully to what I wanted style, comfort, color, and price and guided me to several great options without ever making me feel rushed or pressured. Her knowledge about the products was impressive, and she explained every detail clearly, which made the decision so much easier.After trying out a few couches, Maria helped me choose one that fits my living room perfectly. She even checked for the best deal available and walked me through the delivery process step by step. Her professionalism, patience, and genuinely friendly personality made the whole experience enjoyable. I’m absolutely thrilled with my new couch, and I couldn’t be more grateful for Maria’s help. If you’re shopping here, ask for Maria you won’t be disappointed!""I was passing through Hobbs and found your store. Your staff was very nice and a young lady named Brianna was so helpful. Definitely will be shopping there again."“Ms Norma assisted me during my shopping experience here. She was very patient, attentive and professional. I was indecisive about a few items, but she never rushed, nor pressured me to make a decision. I highly recommend this place. They have a wide variety of different brands and deals. I would definitely shop here again."The Rig Outfitters & Home Store team has excellent furniture and home goods to suit any customer's budget and style.The Quality Business Awards honor businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. Earning a Quality Business Award reflects a dedication to providing top-tier products and exceptional customer service.For more information about Rig Outfitters & Home Store, please visit the company's website Contact:Quality Business Awardssupport@qualitybusinessawards.com

